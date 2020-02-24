E-waste Management Market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, “E-waste Management Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global e-waste management market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insight

Over the last few years, there has been an increasing acknowledgment regarding the impact of humans and their evolving lifestyle on the environment, thereby necessitating need to adopt a sustainable approach with respect to our consumption habits. Improving standard of living, advancements in technology, and evolving digital habits of consumers have shaped our consumption habits with regards to technology-related products, leading to increased e-waste volumes worldwide. Direct impact of e-waste dumping include release of toxic compounds including acids, carcinogenic chemicals, heavy metals in soil and thereby leading to bio-magnification of heavy metals.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/e-waste-management-market

Thus, imminent need to control, manage, and recycle e-waste in order to limit health hazards that arise due to scrap landfill and incineration is the major factor driving growth of the e-waste management market. In addition, stringent regulations pertaining to electronic scrap generation and recycling along with waste management programs and initiatives by the governments worldwide is expected to increase the awareness, leading to better and increased e-waste management during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. On the contrary, high costs accompanying e-waste management, especially for procuring high-end recycle machineries coupled with technical complexities involved in their operations has somewhat hindered the market growth so far. However, with an increase in awareness regarding effects of e-waste on the environment and health of people, demand for e-waste management will surge in the coming years.

The global e-waste management market is highly fragmented and is characterized by the presence of both recycling firms and those involved in electronic scrap treatment.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59520

List of Companies Covered:

Electronic Recyclers International, Inc.

Desco Electronic Recyclers

MRI (Australia) Pty Ltd.

Umicore S.A.

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

E-waste Harvesters, Inc.

E-waste Systems, Inc.

Sims Recycling Ltd.

Waste Management, Inc

Market Segmentation:

By Vertical Segment

• Industrial & Commercial Electronics

• Consumer Electronics

By Material Segment

• Metals

• Plastic

• Glass

• Others (Ceramics, etc.)

By Product Type Segment

• Computers & IT Equipment

• Mobile Devices

• Televisions

• Hard-copy Devices

• Others (Refrigerators, etc.)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59520