Connected Home Security Systems Market will be growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market report published by Credence Research, Inc., “Global Connected Home Security Systems Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 – 2026”, the globally connected home security systems market is expected to witness a growth of 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Product Insights:

The global connected home security systems market is expected to demonstrate a noteworthy growth in the years to come and is projected to reach US$ 32.5 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Connected security systems are a useful addition to today’s home where security is an important issue. Connected home security systems are becoming powerful tools that give peace of mind and power to the user. These systems act as the centralized control systems of the home’s door locks, lighting, appliances, and security. The rising need for having seamless connectivity and the proliferation of remote monitoring in homes has aided the growth of connected home security systems market worldwide.

The global connected home security system market on the basis of product type was led by cameras and monitoring systems in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant rate in the years to come. The growth of this segment is primarily backed by the increasing incidents of house robbery and thefts, which is encouraging the house owners to invest in enhanced safety and security solutions with efficient & effective cameras and monitoring systems. Further, based on geography, North America garnered the largest market share in the connected home security system market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. High adoption of connected home security installations coupled availability of low-cost security & monitoring devices is facilitating the market growth in the region.

Competitive Insights:

The globally connected home security system manufacturers are adopting several strategies in order to thrive in a competitive environment. Partnerships, new product developments remain the most vital strategies that are been implemented by the key players to gain an edge over others.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Segment

• Locks and Sensors

• Detectors

• Alarms

• Cameras and Monitoring Systems

By Connectivity Type Segment

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• RFID/NFC

• Others (ZigBee, etc.)

By End-user Segment

• Condominiums and Apartments

• Independent Homes

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

