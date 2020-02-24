Healthcare Decision Support And IBM Watson Market will be growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Healthcare Decision Support and IBM Watson Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global healthcare decision support and IBM Watson market are expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

IBM Watson has developed a core engine which aids the scientific community in understanding scientific literature by cross-referencing and extracting information related to genes, diseases, drugs and promote multiple access to users worldwide. Healthcare decision support is widely employed by medical professionals to assist them in providing value-based care and mediate strategic decisions pertaining to the treatment regimen. It is useful in providing services such as consumer engagement and fraud detection in government and privately held medical facilities. Notable features such as data warehousing, streamlining administrative operations and stakeholder management are being imparted to healthcare decision support services. Population trend analysis, demographics, cost-sharing, and recipient profiling are being developed under novel healthcare reform initiatives promoted by government healthcare agencies worldwide.

IT healthcare solutions are reigning the offerings segment for the healthcare decision support market. The huge generation of clinical data, urgent requirement of medical insights to assist in the decision making for the treatment of ailing patients drive the IT healthcare solutions market growth. Genomic studies are being fortified with past scientific data to provide useful therapeutic options for malignant tumors and enhance patient compliance. Artificial intelligence and cognitive computing are being combined with real-time scientific evidence to promote effective treatment guidelines and disease diagnosis.

North America is currently leading the regional segment for healthcare decision support and the IBM Watson market. Domicile of key players such as IBM Watson, Accenture, American Well Systems, AT&T, McKesson Corporation, etc. provides IT-healthcare solutions to the medical fraternity of North America. The burgeoning requirement of novel drug discovery in the light of increasing mortality induced by chronic diseases drives the healthcare decision to support market growth in North America. Strategic collaboration between pharmaceutical giants and research academia and proactive government policies in providing effective treatment guidelines propel the healthcare decision support market growth in the European region. The Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 on account of developing the IT-healthcare sector and increasing mortality associated with a lack of effective treatment pertaining to chronic disease.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of chronic disease and burgeoning requirement of novel drug discovery throughout the globe

Developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing demand for IT-healthcare solutions inpatient treatment

Cognitive computing and artificial intelligence being clubbed with real scientific evidence to promote excellent clinical outcomes

List of Companies Covered:

Accenture

Aetna

American Well Systems

AT&T

Cisco

EMC Health Care Ltd.

IBM Watson

McKesson Corporation

Optum, Inc.

Vangent, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Offerings Type

• IT-Healthcare Solutions

• Clinical Data Management

• Genomics

• Drug Discovery

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

