Fertility And Pregnancy Test Kits Market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Fertility and Pregnancy Test Kits Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global fertility and pregnancy test kits market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Fertility and pregnancy test kits include products that assist in qualitative identification of the presence of reproductive hormones such as luteinizing hormone, follicle-stimulating hormone, and dominantly human chorionic gonadotropin. The popularity of these test kits is extensively increasing as these products are found a prominently convenient and precise way of predicting pregnancy and ovulation. Technological innovation in fertility and pregnancy diagnostics has allowed the introduction of rapid techniques in this market, therefore introducing its widening application in-home care. Furthermore, a gradual increase in awareness in the female population has provided additional growth opportunities to the market players for augmenting their regional foothold.

Investors in this market are searching for new ways to make bigger marks. Market players have realized that the money is not only in treating older women in artificial reproduction treatments, they are also persuading younger women to begin opting for predictive models. Sensing such lucrative markets, private equity firms are also pouring their money into building an exhaustive product portfolio serving all age groups and all purposes. Through women can undergo tests at the doctor’s office to examine potential pregnancy and fertility factors, they often refrain from doing so unless they are struggling to conceive or not covered by insurance. In such instances, home testing proves the opportunity for more women to gauging their reproductive health. Therefore, at home fertility tests have become a part of a growing effort to provide consumers more access to their health data.

The scenario of distribution channels for fertility and pregnancy kits has also witnessed the transition. Earlier availability of these products through specialty clinics and hospitals has gradually moved to over the counter sales. Recent trends also demonstrate significant purchases taking place through online sales channels. The proliferation of online sales is the highest in the developed markets of North America and Europe. However, its penetration is fast picking up in the Asia Pacific, both in terms of retail and wholesale modes.

Key Market Movements:

Easy availability of pregnancy test kits, and convenience in use along with high awareness

Technological development facilitating increased precision in testing kits

Growing adoption in-home use for the earliest prediction of pregnancy and convenience in conception

The proliferation of online sales channel, enhancing purchase and privacy convenience

Increasing awareness in developing markets, along with growing disposable incomes

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

• Pregnancy Test Kits

• Strip Tests

• Midstream Kits

• Cassette Tests

• Digital Tests

• Fertility/Ovulation Tests

• Line Indicator Tests

• Digital Tests

By Test Type

• HCG Blood Test

• HCG Urine Test

• LH Urine Test

• FSH Urine Test

By Distribution Channels Type

• Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

• Pharmacies

• Online Retail

• Others (Supermarkets, and Specialty Retail)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

