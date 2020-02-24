EEG Equipment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,457.3 Mn By 2026 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global EEG Equipment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global market for EEG equipment is set to grow from US$ 760.1 million in 2017 to US$ 1.457.3 million by 2026 with a CAGR increase of 7.5 percent from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Electroencephalography has enabled researchers to study and understand the complexity of brain activity, processes, and structure. EEG has tremendous time resolution in milliseconds. The advantageous features associated with EEG techniques are its significant tolerability of movement in patients compared to other neuroimaging techniques where slight physical movement results in incorrect interpretations. It is a silent procedure that helps to understand the reactions of the auditory stimulus. Researchers are working diligently to develop EEG wireless by using headsets rather than electrodes.

The 32-channel EEG equipment market is leading the product segment of the EEG Equipment market. Higher acceptance by healthcare professionals and recent technical modifications have led to an increase in popularity for 32-channel EEG devices. Multichannel EEG devices will be the fastest-growing market due to the inherent features associated with it, such as the ability to generate histograms and spectrum reviews to generate quantitative cerebral activity analysis.

The standalone equipment market is currently in the type segment for the EEG equipment market. Rampant growth in mental hospitals and diagnostic centers boosts market growth for stand-alone devices. Efficient monitoring and easy device management are few attributes that support the growth of the market for stand-alone devices. Portable devices will be the new trendsetter during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, given the increasing demand from rehabilitation centers. Excellent ergonomic designs and low cost drive portable devices to market growth.

North America currently dominates the geographic segment of the EEG equipment market. The main parameters responsible for the growth of EEG equipment in North America are the increasing number of people suffering from seizures and epilepsy. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that approximately 1.2 percent of the US population had been diagnosed with active epilepsy in 2015. Rapidly increasing clinics and diagnostic centers are driving the market growth of EEG equipment in North America. The World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated that the prevalence of active epilepsy in Europe is between 4 and 10 per thousand people. Asia Pacific is a potential market for the growth of EEG devices due to the increasing prevalence of patients suffering from psychological disorders and government funding for the development of mental health centers.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of neurological disorders

Technological advancement in the devices employed for the detection and measurement of cerebral activity

Rapid growth in hospitals, diagnostic centers and rehabilitations centers to provide a positive impetus towards EEG equipment market growth

List of Companies Covered:

Cadwell Laboratories, Inc.

Electrical Geodesics, Inc.

Compumedics, Ltd.

G.TEC Medical Engineering GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic, Plc.

Natus Medical, Inc.

NeuroWave Systems, Inc.

Nihon Kohden, Inc.

Noraxon U.S.A., Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

• 40-Channel EEG

• 32-Channel EEG

• 25-Channel EEG

• 21-Channel EEG

• 8-Channel EEG

• Multichannel

By Type

• Portable

• Standalone

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

