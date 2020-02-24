Proton Therapy Market will be growing at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Proton Therapy Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global market for proton therapy was valued at US$ 767.3 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.834.8 million by 2026, increasing to CAGR by 15.6 per cent from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Since its first approval in 1988, proton therapy has been used to treat more than 160,000 patients worldwide. This number is expected to more than double by 2030. As reported by the National Association for Proton Therapy (U.S.), the number of proton therapy centers has more than doubled over the period from 2012 to 2016, with a 70% increase in the number of patients in the same period. Even with the rapid pace of establishments, this treatment has been inaccessible to most patients until recently. Hospitals and oncology centers have struggled to bear the costs of sophisticated particle accelerators, while some institutions have faced space constraints.

However, a more sophisticated method of building proton therapy systems has been developed. Facilities are considering the incorporation of proton therapy in the standard treatment options are finding potential benefits from the flexible and more affordable synchrotron systems. The conventional barriers to offering patients access to proton therapy in terms of cost and space are being overcome by the modern modular construction and growing affordability in treatments.

Proton therapy though expensive is an attractive modality of modern radiation therapy. Protons have beneficial physical properties with minimizing the radiation dose to the adjacent healthy tissue while allowing for augmenting the delivered dose. Proton therapy is also critical in treating pediatric cancers, and rare situations such as recurrent chordomas, tumors in the midline central nervous system structures and craniospinal cancers. The enthusiasm associated with the use of proton therapy for the treatment of prostate cancer was based on the theory of superiority as against photon therapy in sparing healthy organs such as the rectum, bladder, and femoral head. Historically, a majority of the investment in proton therapy centers was made with expecting that significant return on investment will come from prostate cancer treatment.

The development of proton therapy has led to expanding treatment capabilities, therefore, augmenting the number of potential patients. At present, over half of the total cancer patients are administered radiation therapy as a part of their treatment. As the market players continue to improve the administration and delivery of proton therapy, the treatment is set to evolve as primary radiation treatment, especially in pediatric and inoperable cancers. However, the high cost of investment and uneven reimbursements are restraining market growth.

The global proton therapy market is highly competitive in nature and is characterized by the presence of a limited number of players. Continuous regulatory approvals and collaborations are the key features of this market resulting in a stronger position of the existing market players. The players are signing collaborative agreements with major hospital chains and other players to incorporate novel technologies in the already established systems and development of advanced treatment solutions.

Key Market Movements:

Growing prevalence of pediatric tumors to open expansion opportunities

Increasing evidence supporting the safety and advanced efficacy of proton therapy

High installation costs and large space requirement to restrain the market growth

Increasing demand for single room systems, especially in emerging economies where large investments for multiple room systems is a prominent challenge

Technological innovations ensuring improvement in the safety profile of proton therapy as against X-ray therapy

Increasing demand for advanced radiation therapies in emerging economies of Asia Pacific

List of Companies Covered:

Ion Beam Applications SA

Varian Medical Systems

Hitachi Ltd.

ProNova Solutions LLC

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ProTom International, Inc.

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

Mevion Medical Systems

Advanced Oncotherapy

Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Compact Systems

• Multiple Rooms Systems

By Indications Type

• Pelvic Cancers

• Thorax Area Cancers

• Gastrointestinal Cancers

• Pediatric Tumors

• Lymphomas

• Head and Neck Cancers

• Brain Cancer

• Others (including non-oncological indications)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What is the projected market size and CAGR of the global proton therapy market through the forecast period 2018 to 2026?

Which are the prime dynamics determining the prevalent trends in the global market?

Between compact and multiple room systems, which segment occupies a dominant position, and why?

Which are the key factors supporting the high demand for proton therapy systems for the treatment of brain and prostate cancer?

Will the demand for proton therapy systems overtake the position of x-ray beam therapy?

How are the market trends prevalent in the North American market determining the market growth in the rest of the world?

