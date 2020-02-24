Breast Implants Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,136.1 Mn By 2026 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Breast Implants Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global market for breast implants was valued at US$ 1,330.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2,136.1 million by 2026, increasing to CAGR by 5.4 per cent from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global market for breast implants is expected to grow at a stable rate of 5.4% between 2018 and 2026 during the forecast period. Increasing preference for an increase in physical appearance through cosmetic surgery is the key factor leading to the growth of this market. Over the past decades, the nature of breast augmentation and correction surgery has evolved significantly with technological improvements in implant materials. In 2017 alone, an increase of 300,378 mammoplasty procedures was performed in the U.S. compared to 290,467 procedures in 2016 (reported by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons). Such growth has been consistently observed throughout the world. In addition, the increasing prevalence of breast cancer is also a leading driver of breast implant growth.

Based on product types, the market is prominently led by silicone implants, due to the fact that these products deliver a more natural feel and have less risk of implant collapse. Between the types of silicone breast implants, the demand for highly cohesive silicone implants is the highest. Silicone implants are also available in both round and anatomical shapes, therefore expanding their usage areas. Additionally, the saline implants market will advance at a steady rate during the forecast period. With their round shape, the risk of implant rotation is completely eliminated. Also, in the case of implant rupture, the saline gets absorbed in the body while not harming the patient. Saline implantation does not require follow-ups and periodic MRI screenings.

The uptake of breast implants for cosmetic purposes is the highest in the present scenario. The emergence and rapid development of cosmetic procedures, increasing disposable incomes, along with growing hoard to enhance aesthetic appeal in women are driving the demand for breast implants in cosmetic application. Furthermore, as the rates of mastectomies are consistently increasing worldwide, there has been a corresponding growth in the rate of breast reconstruction.

North America is the largest regional market for breast implants. High demand for cosmetic surgeries in the U.S. and Canada, greater awareness and higher disposable incomes are driving the dominance of North American market. Europe also has a significant contribution in the global breast implants market. The proliferation of cosmetic and aesthetic clinics in the region is evident and is consistently increasing. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market will advance at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness and consumerism are attracting several domestic patients in the region, while low procedure costs have led to an influx of foreign patients in the Asia Pacific through medical tourism.

Key Market Movements:

Perpetually growing awareness about safe augmentation of asthetic appeal in developed countries

Growing disposable incomes in the female population along with advanced in the field of cosmetic surgery

Low cost of cosmetic procedures attracting patients from developed countries to the emerging markets of the Asia Pacific and Latin America

Steadily growing demand for silicone implants due to their better asthetic appeal

List of Companies Covered:

Allergan Plc

Sientra, Inc.

Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

LABORATOIRES ARION

Hand Biomed Corp.

GROUPE SEBBIN SAS

Silimed

GC Aesthetics Plc

CEREPLAS

Polytech Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Establishment Labs S.A.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Silicone Breast Implants

• Regular Silicone Implants

• Highly Cohesive Silicone Implants

• Saline Breast Implants

• Regular Saline Implants

• Structured Saline Implants

By Shape Type

• Round

• Anatomical

By Application Type

• Cosmetic

• Reconstructive

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

