Forestry Cranes Market will be growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc “Forestry Cranes Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2026,” The global market for forestry cranes was estimated at US$ 850.4 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 percent over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Rising demand for wood pallets, furniture and timber is the primary driving factor for the growth of forestry cranes market. The forestry cranes market observed remarkable growth in the last decade with increasing mechanization of forest harvesting operations. In addition, increasing demand for biomass and forestry products also determined to support the growth of forestry cranes demand in the near future. Increasing population in Southeast Asian countries demanding to reduce forest cover area and provide accommodation to the residence.

Continuous advancement in technology has resulted in a steady increase in the average selling price of forestry cranes. The average selling price of truck-mounted forestry cranes is USD 116.5 thousand. This price is expected to increase further due to the increase in metal and other raw material prices used in the production of crane systems. In addition, increasing the integration of advanced technologies such as hydraulic, electro-hydraulic and GPS systems to improve operating efficiency of forestry operation are also contributing to an increase in the average selling price of truck-mounted cranes.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in the global forestry cranes market. Full tree and tree length harvesting are commonly used tree harvesting processes in North America. In this process, tree is handled in its full length throughout the harvesting process. So, long truck-mounted cranes are mostly preferred in the region for loading and transportation of trees from the forest to the workshop. Most of the small contractors in North America still prefer powerful, big and solid machines. However, the cut to length (CTL) process is rapidly gaining popularity in Canada and urban areas of the U.S due to its benefits such as less environmental impact, less fuel consumption, etc. This is increasing the demand for short wood and lightweight truck-mounted cranes in the region. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period 2018 – 2026.

The Global Forestry Cranes Market is segmented into:

The forestry truck mounted cranes market is dominated by established players such as Palfinger Epsilon, Kesla Oyj, and Hiab – Cargotec. The forestry truck mounted cranes market is currently dominated by European suppliers such as Palfinger Epsilon, Kesla, and Hiab – Corgotec. Epsilon is the leading supplier of truck mounted forestry cranes in the market and accounted for the about 17.8% of the total market share, in 2012. Most OEM’s are competing against each other by developing state-of-the-art technology products to gain a competitive advantage in the global market. Some other major players in the global forestry truck mounted crane market include Altec Inc, V-Kran, Tigercat (Volvo) and Velmash.

List of Companies Covered:

Altec

Cargotec.

Bonfiglioli Group

Palfinger Epsilon.

Tamtron Group

Bell Equipment

Kesla Ag

Link-Belt

V-Kran

Market Segmentation:

By Boom Type

• A-Line Cranes

• L-Line Cranes

• Z-Line Cranes

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

