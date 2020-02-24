Corona effect: Samsung closes Galaxy Z Flip factory

Samsung’s legendary smartphone manufacturer has had to close a factory in South Korea. The firm’s making its recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in this factory. The firm temporarily shut down the factory after a positive case of corona virus in this factory surfaced. The plant in Gumi City, South Korea, is now opening on February 25th.

The Galaxy Z1 Flip which was launched recently was a great response. This phone was out of stock from most markets in a short period of time in some countries around the world including India. Now with the factory closing, the phone’s supply may take some longer.

This phone is in great demand not only in worldwide markets but also in India. In India, within minutes of its first sale, that phone was out of stock. Samsung India said in a statement that it will deliver users who have pre-ordered this phone by February 26. In India, the price of that phone is Rs 1,09,990.

Talk about this phone’s features, the phone has a 6.7 “Full HD + Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display with an aspect ratio of 425 ppi and 21.9:9. The telephone’s small secondary cover display is 1.06 inches. The phone’s key display comes with a punch-hole design. In this, you’ll get a selfie camera with 10 megapixels. The phone has an ultra-wide 12-megapixel sensor on the outside, and a primary 12-megapixel wide-angle camera.