Water Sports Equipment And Accessories Market will be growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market report published by Credence Research, Inc., “Global Water Sports Equipment & Accessories Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 – 2026”. the global market for water sports equipment and accessories is expected to grow by 4.3 percent CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Product Insights

Rising people's interest in outdoor recreation and increased participation rates across all age groups for the same are some of the key factors driving the water sports equipment & accessories market. Water sports are very popular not only for the excitement or adrenaline-rush of getting toned and tanned but also for several health benefits. Water sports activities are a great form of exercise and benefit both the mind and the body. As a result, increasing health benefits associated with water sports are boosting market growth worldwide.

Based on sport type, the water sports equipment & accessories market was led by swimming, diving & snorkeling segment in 2017. Swimming, diving & snorkeling helps in refining the overall fitness of the body and improves breathing, cardiovascular health, joint mobility, mental health, etc. Health benefits associated with these water sports augmenting the growth of this segment. Based on product type, the global water sports equipment & accessories market was led by equipment in 2017. The rising popularity of different types of water sporting activities is influencing the growth of this segment. Moreover, continuous innovation and development in water sports equipment are significantly contributing to market growth. Further, based on geography, North America led the water sports equipment & accessories market in 2017. The growth of this region is primarily due to the presence of a large number of water sports facilities and enthusiasts. The region has major participation in water sports including scuba diving, water skiing, snorkeling, water surfing, etc.

Competitive Insights:

The presence of several big and mid-sized players makes the global water sports equipment & accessories market fragmented and extremely competitive.

Key strategies that are been adopted by the market players in order to gain a competitive edge over others are new product development, partnerships, and agreements, etc. For instance, in January 2017, Arena S.p.A. entered into a partnership with Swimming Australia, a governing body for competitive swimming for becoming the official supplier of swimwear products & accessories for the Australian Dolphins Swim Team for the next four years. The partnership will help Arena to drive sales of its products and will be a key pillar of its business development in Australia.

List of Companies Covered:

Speedo International Limited

Arena S.p.A.

Mikasa

Billabong International Limited

KAP7 International, Inc.

Baden Sports, Inc.

Nike, Inc.

Adidas AG

Aqua Lung International

Cressi

Seavenger

Johnson Outdoors, Inc.

Beuchat

Aquatec Duton Industry Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Sports Type Segment

• Swimming, Diving & Snorkeling

• Kayaking & Boating

• Water Surfing

• Water Polo

• Water Skiing & Tow Sports

By Product Type

• Equipment

o Surfboards & Skis

o Leash

o Paddle Connectors

o Boat Oars

o Docking & Anchoring Equipment

o Water Polo Ball

o Others (Surf Wax/Traction Pads, Towable, etc.)

• Accessories

o Wet Suits

o Goggles

o Fins

o Ear & Nose Plugs

o Snorkels & Snorkeling Masks

o Headgear & Swimming Caps

o Others (Rash Guards, Gloves, etc.)

By Distribution Channel Segment

• Online Retail

• Direct Retail

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

