Gastroenterology Devices Market will be growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

Over the last decade, the gastroenterology devices market has undergone a technological revolution which has increased the popularity of laparoscopic surgery. Global healthcare authorities have adopted 3 pronged strategies to treat gastrointestinal disorders which are the rapid diagnosis, early medical intervention and limits the spread of infection. Demographic shift, consumption of tobacco, alcohol, fast food, and sedentary lifestyle have a positive impact on the gastroenterology devices market. The limitation associated with the market is a lack of trained professionals and cross-contamination associated with frequent use of endoscopic devices.

Endoscopy devices are dominating the product segment for the gastroenterology devices market. The major factors responsible for the positive traction of endoscopic devices are increasing demand for laparoscopic surgeries and rising public health awareness in public regarding gastrointestinal disorders. Technological advancement in video scopes and capsule endoscopes has gained immense popularity on account of its ability to provide precise images of the GI tract and is also very helpful while conducting minimally invasive surgical procedures. Gastric enteral feeding devices are available with automated features determining the quantity of nutrition and hydration requirements in patients belonging to different age groups. Ostomy products are used for colostomy in geriatric patients to facilitating the passing of stool through the GI tract. Bariatric surgery devices will garner growth during the forecast period 2018 to 2026 due to the rising prevalence of obesity and metabolic benefits obtained post-surgical procedures such as loss of appetite and stimulation of satiety center.

North America is currently dominating the geographical segment for the gastroenterology devices market. The factors promoting the positive growth for gastroenterology devices in North America are rising prevalence of gastrointestinal illness and stringent guidelines stipulated by USFDA advocating early disease diagnosis and medical intervention. The presence of medical device manufacturers such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, and Johnson & Johnson etc. serve the requirements of gastroenterology devices in the North America region. European Medical Agency (EMA) provides a supportive regulatory environment for the use of gastrointestinal devices for diagnostic purposes. Huge investment by the life science industry in developing innovative diagnostic devices such as endoscopes, videoscopes, etc., provides impetus to market growth. The market growth in the Asia Pacific is due to the increasing number of people suffering from gastrointestinal disorders, poor civic amenities, and rising medical tourism. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America serve as a lucrative market opportunity for key players to establish retail outlets and subsidiaries.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of gastrointestinal disorder and obesity worldwide

Technological advancement in the different types of endoscopes, videoscopes, enteral feeding pumps available in the market

Effective guidelines postulated by healthcare agencies resulting in early diagnosis and early medical intervention to treat GI disorders

