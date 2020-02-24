Delay in Apple’s cheapest iPhone launch

Discussion of premium smartphone maker’s cheap iPhone Apple has been going on for quite a while. The launch of iPhone 9 may also be delayed, according to the new report which is coming now. In a report GizChina reported that the launch of the iPhone 9 will be delayed due to the Chinese Corona virus. The launch of this phone may be postponed until April due to the interruptions of this affordable iPhone’s mass production due to virus outbreak.

The design of this device can be similar to the iPhone 8, though its internal design will be influenced by the iPhone 11 series, according to the information disclosed so far. Because of the design, the new Apple device will be named iPhone 9 according to the tech-linked website report macotakara.

As with the iPhone 8, the new iPhone will also have a 4.7-inch LCD display, Touch ID home button and extremely thin bezels. However, it’s also said that there will be no 3.5 mm headphone jack in it. The company is considering this smartphone for users who want to obtain an iPhone with the latest software from Apple at a low price. The report said the iPhone 9 model gave the A13 Bionic chip, which was seen in the company’s latest 11 series of iPhones. It’ll be working on the latestiOS 13 for the company. It can provide 3 GB of internal storage and 64 GB and 128 GB of RAM.

Apple’s new iPhone 9 may be launched in the first quarter of 2020 according to the news. Its price can start at $399.