See how OnePlus 8 Pro looks before launching

China’s premium smartphone maker OnePlus is about to launch its next OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro flagship phones soon. Now before launch the live image of OnePlus 8 Pro was revealed. This phone has the same module with vertical camera as before. The image also shows that the configuration of the triple rear camera is given in the phone as before.

A lot of leaks about this phone were revealed earlier as well. The firm may launch its OnePlus 8 series in March or April, according to a report a few days ago. In a tweet, Tipster Ishan Aggarwal had said OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones from OnePlus could be launched late March or April. The special thing is that the new green color option will introduce both of the company’s smartphones too. OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 7 OnePlus series were launched in May during the last two years. Whether the firm is pushing its launch schedule a few months ahead in 2020 remains to be seen.

The firm will also launch a cheaper OnePlus 8 Series variant. However, no information regarding the launch of cheap variants has yet been revealed. Rampani will name OnePlus 8 Lite for this phone.

OnePlus 8 Pro is capable of having double hole-punch front camera and curved selfie AMOLED panel. At the same time, the Affordable OnePlus 8 Lite has provided a punchy-hole display like the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. In the rendering, it was also said that this phone will come with the rectangular camera design, in which two cameras will receive LED flash. Experts believe the OnePlus 8 Lite will be a mid-range smartphone with the ability to come with Snapdragon 855 or 855+.