Levothyroxine Sodium Market will be growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Levothyroxine Sodium Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global levothyroxine sodium market will progress at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Hormones released by the thyroid gland have a significant impact on metabolism and calorie processing. Imbalance in thyroid hormones, occurring from thyroid imbalance affects over 5% of the global population. Thyroid disorders are mainly classified into hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism; between these, the prevalence of hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) is the highest, globally. Hypothyroidism is mainly treated with drugs such as levothyroxine and liothyronine. The market for levothyroxine is anticipated to expand due to a consistently growing prevalence of hypothyroidism and related complications, across the world. Factors such as expanding geriatric population pool, sedentary lifestyle, changing dietary habits, ease in diagnostic procedures and growing awareness are the other key drivers of this market. On the other hand, poor treatment adherence is the key issue challenging the further growth of this market. However, this challenge is considerably offset by increasing awareness and improving diagnostic methods.

Levothyroxine sodium/levothyroxine is the most common drug prescribed for treating hypothyroidism; it is also known by other names such as thyroxine, symthroid, and T4. Consistent growth in the number of hypothyroidism patients and growing awareness about the appropriate treatment of thyroid disorders drive the global levothyroxine market. Geographically due to the large patient population and better reimbursements, the global levothyroxine sodium market is dominated by North America. Additionally, due to the rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, and continuously growing patient pool, the Asia Pacific market for levothyroxine is anticipated to progress at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Untreated or undertreated hypothyroidism also results in the development of goiter, thyroid cancer, and myxedema coma. The incidence of these diseases is further high in women. Women are 8 to 10 times more susceptible to developing hypothyroidism. This has compelled several governments to increase initiatives to augment awareness in the general population. This also acts as a prominent driver for the levothyroxine sodium market. Though the branded drugs market for levothyroxine is strong in the developed regions, the demand for alternative generics has picked considerable speed during the past few years and has a stronghold in the developing and emerging regions of the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Key Market Movements:

Prominently growing prevalence of chronic hypothyroidism in both iodine sufficient and insufficient countries

Increasing standard of early diagnosis as a part of routine health check-up, leading to the swift uptake of the treatment regimen

Lack of treatment adherence to restrain the market growth to a certain limit

Increasing demand for alternative generic drugs to pose as a significant challenge to branded drug manufacturers

Evolving healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure and growing awareness to support swift growth of emerging markets

Improving reimbursements for chronic hormonal diseases and thyroid cancer to augment the growth of the Asia Pacific market, posing a challenge to the dominance of North America and Western Europe

Poor living conditions in low- and middle-income countries to augment the incidence of hypothyroidism

List of Companies Covered:

Mylan Laboratories, Inc.

Farmak (Farmak Group N.V.)

Goldline Laboratories, Inc.

IBSA Institut Biochimique SA

Fresenius Kabi USA Llc

Piramal Critical Care Ltd.

Cediprof Inc

King Pharmaceuticals Research And Development Llc

Abbvie, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Jerome Stevens Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Sandoz (Novartis International AG)

Lloyd, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Disease Indication Type

• Hypothyroidism

• Goiter

• Thyroid Cancer

• Myxedema Coma

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

