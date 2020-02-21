Medical Aesthetics Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 22,513.3 Mn By 2026 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Medical Aesthetics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global medical aesthetics market was valued at US$ 9,706.5 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 22,513.3 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Medical aesthetics is a branch of medical science which deals with the external appearance, self-esteem and good looking aspirations of consumers. Medical aesthetics is a fusion of advanced technical procedures and innovative skin care products that enhances beauty, confidence, and quality of life in patients. The primary factors responsible for the rampant growth of the medical aesthetics market are rising prevalence of dental deformities, skin disorders, and congenital defects. Breast augmentation and gluteal implants have gained tremendous popularity among women population throughout the globe on account of the changing fashion trends and celebrity cult. High treatment costs and frequent product recalls are the limitations associated with the medical aesthetics market.

Facial aesthetics are currently dominating the products segment for the medical aesthetics market. An increasing number of facial trauma cases, geriatric population, and availability of a diverse range of products for facial skincare drive the facial aesthetics market. Manufacturers are employing 3D technology for creating facial prosthesis. Biomaterial molds are created with precise face contouring details of the patient. Rhinoplasty, eyebrow lift, and forehead lift are popular among the geriatric population worldwide. Laser-based aesthetics employ Nd: YAG laser to attain optimal pulse technology to treat skin defects, moles, vascular lesions and dark tattoo removal. Body contouring aesthetics will register magnificent growth throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Rising prevalence of obesity and increasing demand for abdominoplasty, liposuction and gluteal implants drive the body contouring aesthetics market growth in Europe and North America region.

As per the latest research citings of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) in 2017, 17.5 million cosmetic surgical procedures were performed in the United States. The further in-depth analysis provides statistics that there has been an increment of 200 % since 2000. Increasing public awareness regarding cosmetic surgery and increasing geriatric population drive the market growth in North America. Supportive regulatory scenario and domicile of key players such as Allergan Plc., Johnson & Johnson and Merz Pharma GmbH propel the medical aesthetics market growth in Europe. The Asia Pacific will register optimistic growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Rising prevalence of facial trauma, dental deformities, congenital defects and increase in medical tourism drive the market growth in the Asia Pacific region. Developing regions such as MEA and LATAM serve as a lucrative market opportunity for key players to promote business expansion by establishing retail outlets of major players.

