Industrial Shredders Market will be growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Industrial Shredders Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the Industrial Shredders market was valued US$ 809.7 Mn in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The issue of waste disposal is aggravating perpetually with available landfills getting flooded with a variety of waste. The need to reduce the volume of existing waste is turning out to be one of the few viable solutions before any lasting solution. This certainly encouraged the demand for industrial shredder across the globe. Tons of municipal solid waste, waste electronics and electronic equipment, wood waste, paper waste, and plastic among others need to be reduced to small size in order to recycle material. Governments and environmental organizations are trying to keep a strict check on waste disposal and recycling by framing laws and regulations. This has also boosted the significance of industrial shredders in waste management and recovery.

Multiple varieties of industrial shredders with powerful drives are available in the market. Industrial shredders are broadly classified according to the number of rotating shafts used for shredding with two shaft industrial shredder leading the way in 2017. Based on the applications, industrial shredders found their application in municipal solid waste (MSW), waste electronics and electronic equipment recycling (WEEE), wood waste recycling, paper rejects recycling and others comprising of metal rubber, plastics among others. At present, municipal solid waste dominates the overall industrial shredder market in terms of market value.

Competitive Insights:

Industrial shredders market expected to gain momentum with the perpetual growth in waste management and recycling trend. Recognizing the opportunities, several manufacturers introduced their version of advanced industrial shredder in the market. This made the market highly fragmented and the companies face stiff competition among each other for market share. The competition encouraged the companies to come with new business strategies in order to maintain their market position in the coming years. Few of the major notable players profiled in this research study VECOPLAN, China Shredder, Lindner-Recyclingtech, SSI Shredding Systems, Jordan Reduction Solutions WAGNER, Franklin Miller, Genox, Untha, Erdwich, Granutech-Saturn Systems, and ZERMA among others.

Key Analysis Covered:

Effect of waste management theories need for recycling and its impact on industrial shredders market

Significance of each application on the growth of industrial shredders market

Variety of industrial shredders available and their standing in terms of market value

Demand for different industrial shredders based on the different wastes to be handled

Role of government and environmental organizations, their regulation and its effect on the sales of industrial shredders

Role of the densely populated region such as the Asia Pacific and developing regions including the Middle East & Africa and Latin America in the growth of industrial shredders market

Market Segmentation:

By Number of Shafts

• Single Shaft

• Two Shaft

• Three Shaft

• Four Shaft

By Application Type

• Municipal Solid Waste Recycling (MSW)

• Waste Electronic and Electronic Equipment Recycling (WEEE)

• Wood Waste Recycling

• Paper Reject Recycling

• Others (Plastic, Metal, Rubber, etc.)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

