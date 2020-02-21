Travel Vaccines Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 6,886.7 Mn By 2026 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Travel Vaccines Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global travel vaccines market was valued at US$ 3,592.1 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 6,886.7 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2026.

The medical branch engaged in the prevention and management of health problems in international travelers is called Emporiatrics. Nowadays it has become compulsory for outbound visitors to get the vaccination before boarding for travel or at the port of entry of their travel destination. Travel vaccines are usually taken 4 to 6 weeks before travel in order to build immunity against viral and microbial invasion. In comparison to the pharmaceutical market, the travel vaccines market is very small and concentrated on both the demand and supply chain. It is a very highly regulated market with its growth highly reliable on personal purchases and donations. The limitations associated with the travel vaccines market are high cost and stringent regulatory norms sanctioned by regional healthcare authorities.

In the current scenario, routine vaccination holds the largest market share by type in the travel vaccines market. The major parameters responsible for the dominance of routine vaccination are the rising prevalence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, influenza, and MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella). On physicians, prescription outbound travelers take recommended vaccination to mitigate infections such as Japanese encephalitis, cholera, and diarrhea. It is studied that sudden changes in temperature, altitude, humidity, and poor hygiene make visitors ill hence, recommended vaccination has gained prominence as a preventive measure. Required vaccination will exhibit excellent growth owing to key factors such as sudden outbreak of fatal diseases such as Ebola, zika, yellow fever, and middle east respiratory syndrome.

As per the facts provided by U.S. International Air Passenger Statistics Report in 2017, approximately 38.33 million citizens traveled abroad for recreational, business and religious purposes. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stipulated stringent healthcare policies making vaccination compulsory for outbound travelers to mitigate viral and bacterial infection. Favorable reimbursement scenario and domicile of key players have a positive spiraling effect on the travel vaccines market growth in North America. European Medical Agency has sanctioned stringent norms for the effective screening and recommended vaccination of travelers visiting Europe. The Asia Pacific will highlight excellent growth throughout the forecast period owing to key factors such as rising prevalence of infectious disease and poor hygiene in developing countries such as India, China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Middle East healthcare regulatory bodies perform compulsory vaccination of the Haj pilgrims at the port of entry to prevent the spread of the infection of the middle east respiratory syndrome.

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases and an increasing number of travelers throughout the globe

Proactive government policies in promoting vaccination in all age group to curb the spread of infectious disease

Favorable reimbursement scenario and rise in per capita income to drive the travel vaccines market growth

List of Companies Covered:

Baxter AG

Bharat Biotech

GlaxoSmithkline, Plc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

PaxVax Corporation

Sanofi Pasteur SA

Valneva SE

VBI Vaccines, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Routine Vaccination

o Hepatitis B

o Influenza

o MMR

o Tuberculosis

o Others

• Recommended Vaccination

o Cholera

o Japanese Encephalitis

o Diarrhea

o Yellow Fever

o Others

• Required Vaccination

o Malaria

o Ebola

o Zika

o Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

o Others

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

