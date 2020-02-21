MEMS Accelerometers Market will be growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, “MEMS Accelerometers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global MEMS accelerometers market accounted to witness CAGR of 4.8% across the forecast period through 2018 to 2026.

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) accelerometers are the simplest but one of the most widely accepted micro-electromechanical systems across the industrial sector. These systems have become indispensable across automobile, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, and other industries. Since its invention in 1979, MEMS accelerometers have enabled unique features and applications ranging from hard-disk protection on laptops, airbag systems control in automotive to gaming controllers. The prompt adoption of MEMS technology principally credited to miniaturization of existing devices, development of new devices based on principles that do not work at a larger scale, development of new tools to interact with the micro-world.

MEMS accelerometers developed as a replacement for traditional airbag triggering sensors, also used in digital cameras to enable stabilization or even in simulating game controllers as well as integrated into the latest headphones and others. Another advantage that MEMS relates to system integration. Instead of having a series of external components connected by wire or soldered to a printed circuit board, the MEMS accelerometers on silicon can be integrated directly with the electronics.

Overall MEMS accelerometers market segmented based on axis type and end-user. By the end-user, a market-led by the consumer electronics segment. The global consumer electronics market expected to cross US$ 300 Bn in 2018 with China accounting for US$ 115.52 Bn in the same year. Growth in the electronics market resulted in the rapid demand for subsequent MEMS accelerometers due to its compatibility with size and high-temperature working conditions. Asia Pacific was the largest market for MEMS accelerometers in 2017. As well as, the region set to register the highest growth throughout the forecast period, primarily due to the high penetration of MEMS accelerometers in burgeoning industrial sectors such as automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense and others.

MEMS accelerometers market strongly supported by the automotive industry. These accelerometers are widely used in applications of airbag crash sensors as well as in suspension control systems. Growing safety measurements aiming passenger security expected to stimulate the adoption of MEMS accelerometers in the automotive industry. Further, market growth stimulated by the rapid adoption of smartphones across the globe. For instance, an increase in the number of smartphone users across the globe hit the number of 0.22 Bn users from 2016 to 2017.

MEMS accelerometers play vital applications in several smartphone applications such as gaming control, screen rotation, and simulations. Swift growth in a number of smartphone users across the world expected to continue driving the MEMS accelerometers market further. Similarly, these accelerometers are widely accepted in healthcare, construction, energy sectors. In Healthcare sectors it is used in pacemakers and mobility systems, similarly, in construction, MEMS accelerometers are used in Wireless Sensors Networks (WSN) for structure monitoring, tension identification in cable-stayed bridges, composite structure monitoring, and others. With such rapidly growing adoption across various end-users, the MEMS accelerometers market expected to grow with a promising rate across the forecast period.

