Samsung Galaxy A71 5G on Geekbench with Exynos 980 chipset

The Galaxy A71 was announced Thursday in India following the launch of Samsung in Vietnam a few months ago. This smartphone was given Snapdragon 730 processor and it comes with 4G network support. A 5G version of the same device, whose model number SM-A7160 was unveiled, was also reported earlier in November. This version of 5G now appears on Geekbench.

The Galaxy A71 5G was last seen in the Geekbench listing and a few details from the listing were also revealed. It has been revealed that Exynos 980 processor will be available on this phone. This is Samsung’s first such processor, that has an integrated 5G modem. Earlier this same processor was also seen in Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro. This 5G smartphone can be initially launched from Samsung in China, though no official launch date has been revealed.

Talking about Geekbench scores, the Galaxy A71 5G scored 3078 points in single-core testing, and 7346 points in multi-core testing. Seen with model number SM-A7160, this device has 8 GB of RAM with Android 10 operating system. Whether the new 5G variant is the only difference in the new processor is not clear but it will surely be launched at a price tag that is higher than the 4G variant.

A 6.7-inch (2400×1080) Super AMOLED Infinity-O display is available on the Galaxy A71 smartphone. It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which with the help of a dedicated microSD card slot can also be increased. Speaking of camera setup, the phone has a primary 64-megapixel sensor, a5-megapixel depth sensor, an ultra-wide 12-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The phone also has a 32 megapixel selfie sensor. The phone has a super-fast 25W battery with 4500mAh charging.