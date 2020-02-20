Automotive Fog Lights Market: Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth in the Forecast Period

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Automotive Fog Lights Market (By Position (Front, Rear), By Product Type (LED Lights, HID, Halogen), By Color (White, Yellow), By Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type ( Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV, Off-road)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”

The overall automotive fog lights market worldwide was valued at US$ 667.0 Mn in 2018 and is set to grow with 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Insights:

The market for related accessories including fog lights is growing as the automotive industry grows so. According to OICA, in 2017, 97 Mn cars were sold which is a huge number and thus helping the growth of the market for automotive accessories. This in turn boosts the fog lights industry in the automotive sector. The market is driven by the increasing awareness of automotive safety systems, coupled with technological advances in fog lights. We expect continued growth in the market in the coming years due to enforcement of government policies and increasing popularity of fog lights.

Based on product type, Halogen segment is the largest segment of fog lights contributing to more than 40% of the global market value. Traditionally, LED lights were limited to rear lighting in vehicles; with product enhancement and superior benefits, LEDs have emerged among the mainstream technology for overall automotive lighting. LED lights offer more brightness, improved driving comfort and a classy look to the vehicle and hence are expected to hold a bright future in automotive fog lights market.

Based on the geography, Europe governs the overall automotive fog lights market worldwide contributing to over 42% of the global market size. Larger market size is primarily due to mandatory installation of front and rear fog lights across the region. We are expecting a rapid growth in the Asia pacific region due to growing automotive production & sales along with improving government policies towards automotive safety. In a recent statement, International Road Federation (IRF) urged the Asian governments to make front and rear fog lights mandatory in all vehicles. As a result, the Asia Pacific region will lead the market in the forecast period.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include OSRAM Licht AG, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Philips, Warn Industries, Inc., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Autolite India, PIAA Corporation, Inc., J.W. Speaker, Phoenix Lamps Ltd. and others.

