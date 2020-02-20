Mobile Cancer Screening Devices Market Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR of 5.6% From 2019 To 2027

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Mobile Cancer Screening Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019- 2027,”

The global mobile cancer screening devices market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights:

According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, cancer is the world’s second-largest cause of death and accounts for the death of 9.6 million people in 2018. It is estimated that 1 in 6 death is due to cancer which supports the important fact that early diagnosis of disease is the key to saving millions of cancer-stricken lives. Emerging players are working diligently to develop novel mobile cancer screening devices in collaboration with key players.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer encountered in women population across all regional segments. As per the research findings of American Institute for Cancer Research in 2018, approximately 2,088,849 new cases were reported worldwide. According to World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, around 570,000 new cases of cervical cancer were reported throughout the globe. There is burgeoning requirement of portable cancer screening devices with excellent ergonomic features, low cost and quick turnaround time required during diagnosis.

Specialty clinics are dominating the end user segment for mobile cancer screening devices market. Chief factors such as increasing public health awareness related to cancer prognosis and reduced cost burden associated with cancer treatment together drive the market growth for specialty clinics throughout the globe. Hospitals are keen to register excellent growth during the forecast period owing to huge financial aid provided by government agencies to purchase mobile cancer screening devices and large inpatient cancer population.

North America is ruling the regional segment for mobile cancer screening devices market holding a market share of 34.5%. The major attributes fortifying its market growth are rising prevalence of cancer and presence of pioneering IT-healthcare firms actively engaged in the development of portable cancer screening devices.

Europe is placed second representing a market share of 29.5% primarily due to high mortality rate associated with delayed cancer screening killing approximately 1.9 million people each year in Europe as cited by the World Health Organization (WHO) report. Asia Pacific holds 16% market share and will grow at a rapid pace owing to large patient population suffering with cancer and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Medical device companies and IT Healthcare firms engaged in the development of mobile cancer screening devices are AbDent, Inc., Apteryx, Inc., Breastlight, Braster S.A., Bremed Ltd., Forward Science, MobileODT Ltd., Niramai Health Analytix, TruScreen and UE LifeSciences.

Key Market Movements:

Significant rise in the mortality rate associated with cancer worldwide

Supportive regulatory environment provided by healthcare agencies to fast track the CE certification of mobile cancer screening devices

Strategic collaboration between startup firms and giant players to develop novel portable cancer screening devices with improved ergonomic design and low cost

