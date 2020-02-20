Phospholipase Enzyme Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 482.4 Mn by 2026 | Credence Research

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Phospholipase Enzyme Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global Phospholipase Enzyme market accounted for US$ 255.7 Mn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global phospholipase enzyme accounted for US$ 255.7 Mn in 2017 growing with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Phospholipase is an enzyme which basically hydrolyzes various phospholipids into fatty acids and other lipophilic substances. As compared to traditional methods of manufacturing, the use of various enzymes that includes protease enzymes, phospholipase enzymes, and lipase enzymes aims to deliver better end products in various end-user industries that includes food & beverages and pharmaceuticals among others.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/phospholipase-enzyme-market

The growing application of phospholipase enzymes in bakery products and egg yolk products makes them a key ingredient in various manufacturing processes. Hence increasing applications in the food and beverage industry is expected to propel the demand for phospholipase enzymes. The trend shows that consumers are becoming more concerned about the nature and quality of various food products followed by reading the ingredients labels on products. Hence increasing consumer awareness related to health and well-being is also projected to augment the market demand. Increasing demand for microbial enzymes is another factor expected to accelerate the market growth. Microbial enzymes are cost-effective and are of superior quality compared to animal derivatives. In addition, they also have a less environmental impact.

The various health benefits associated with phospholipase enzymes have resulted in a shift in consumer demand for quality products. Growing applications in the pharmaceutical industry are also expected to drive the global market. In addition, rising applications of biofuels in existing fuel management systems are also projected to drive the demand for various biocatalysts that includes phospholipase enzymes. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for the phospholipase enzyme market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global phospholipase enzyme market segmented by product type, source, application, form, and geography. In 2017, Phospholipase A2 (PLA2) held a major share of the global phospholipase enzyme market by product type. Growing application in various aqueous food products such as sauces, bakery products, and dressings is expected to augment the market growth of this segment. In addition, increasing application in the pharmaceutical industry is also expected to propel the demand for this segment in the global phospholipase enzyme market. In terms of source, the microbial segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Food and beverages are expected to hold the largest share in the global phospholipase enzyme market by application in 2017. Increasing application in dairy, bakery, flavors, and emulsifiers is expected to augment the market demand for the food & beverages segment. In 2017, the liquid segment by form dominated the global market and the powder segment is expected to grow at a significant rate. In terms of geography, North America is the most significant market and held the largest market value share in the global phospholipase enzyme market. The growing application of phospholipase enzyme in food & beverages especially in baked goods and dairy products is expected to spur the demand in the North America region.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59391

List of Companies Covered:

Bioseutica B.V.

Enzo Life Sciences Inc.

EUCODIS Bioscience GmbH

Sanyo Fine Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Novozymes A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

AB Enzymes GmbH

DowDuPont Inc.

Genetrix Ingredients

Aumgene Biosciences

Nagase America Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Segment

• PLA1

• PLA2

• PLB

• PLC

• PLD

By Source Segment

• Microbial

• Bacteria

• Yeast and Fungi

• Others

• Plant

• Animal

By Application Segment

• Food and Beverages

o Flavors

o Emulsifiers

o Dairy

o Bakery

• Biofuel

• Personal Care

• Nutraceuticals

• Animal Feed

• Others (Oil degumming, Detergents, etc.)

By Form Segment

• Liquid

• Powder

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59391