HbA1c Testing Devices Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 3.7 Bn By 2026 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “HbA1c Testing Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global hbA1c testing devices market was estimated at US$ 1,479.8 Mn in 2017 expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018 to 2026, to reach US$ 3,680.3 by 2026.

Market Insights

Diabetes is one of the most prominent global health emergencies. There is a worldwide growth in the number of individuals with diabetes, therefore contributing to overall healthcare expenditure and mortality. The International Diabetes Federation reported that in 2015, there were 415 million adults (aged 20 to 79 years) living with diabetes, which will further escalate to 642 million in 2040. Diabetes is characterized by prominent hyperglycemia for a prolonged period of time, resulting in long term complications such as neuropathy, nephropathy, and retinopathy.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/hba1c-testing-devices-market

Due to lifestyle changes, diabetes is often deemed as a global epidemic. With the above-mentioned prevalence forecast, effective and efficient management of diabetes is essentially required. Long term prospective studies such as the UK prospective Diabetes Study Group, Epidemiology of Diabetes Interventions and Complications, and the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial have reported suggestive evidence that complications from diabetes directly correspond to glycemic levels measured from HbA1c concentration. With the help of such studied and standardization measures, measurement of HbA1c concentration has become a valuable diagnostic tool for assessing long-term glycemic control and deciding on a specific treatment regimen.

Over 100 tests have been commercialized for HbA1c measurement. New assays and modified versions of the existing tests have been continuously entering the market. Bench-top analyzers, handheld analyzers, test kits, and reagents and consumables cumulatively make the global HbA1c market. among these, the bench-top analyzers segment holds the largest revenue share. However, it is anticipated that the demand for handheld analyzers in point of care settings will render the fastest growth during the forecast period. Quick test results at lesser cost are the prime feature of this segment supporting its fast pace. Most of the point of care devices for HbA1c testing use one drop of a whole blood sample, followed by which the sample results are procured within a few minutes. Ion exchange chromatography, affinity chromatography, immunoassay, and enzymatic assay are the key technologies used in handheld analyzers, therefore demonstrating the versatility of this segment.

Based on technologies, the global market is categorized into separation methods such as HPLC ion exchange, capillary electrophoresis, and affinity chromatography, and chemical methods namely immunoassays and enzymatic assays. Immunoassays are the most commonly used testing method for HbA1c measurement, despite HPLC being recommended as the ideal method. Precision in test results and efficiency in measuring variants of Hb has resulted in the introduction of further generations of immunoassay tests. Ion exchange chromatography efficiently meets the requirements of quality, precision, and high throughput, and also identified Hb variants.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59381

Geographically, North America is the current leader in the global HbA1c testing devices market. The widespread presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, greater availability of novel diagnostic tools, and a high prevalence of diabetes are the key drivers of the North American market. However, the dominance of North America will be significantly challenged by the burgeoning Asia Pacific market. There are large-scale untapped opportunities present in the region in terms of a large pool of geriatric patients with diabetes in India and China, increasing awareness about diabetes treatment and management, rapidly changing lifestyle and so on. The global HbA1c testing devices market is highly competitive in nature. The market players are identified with incessant commercialization of next-generation devices with better precision and lead-time, and swift entries in emerging markets.

Key Market Movements:

Significant growth in the global diabetic patient pool, along with growing risks from lifestyle changes.

The high growth rate of diabetes incidence in the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa

Growing adoption of point of care devices in hospital settings.

The proliferation of diagnostic laboratory-based tests in emerging markets of Asia Pacific.

List of Companies Covered:

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

ARKRAY, Inc.

HemoCue (Radiometer Group)

EKF Diagnostic Holdings Plc

Trinity Biotech plc

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Erba Diagnostics

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Tosoh Bioscience, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

• Bench-top Analyzers

• Handheld Analyzers

• Test Kits

• Reagents and Consumables

By Technology Type

• Separation Methods

• HPLC Ion Exchange

• Capillary Electrophoresis

• Affinity Chromatography

• Chemical Methods

• Immunoassays

• Enzymatic Assays

By Usage Area Type

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Research and Academia

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59381