Electrophysiology Devices Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 16,730.2 Mn By 2026 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Electrophysiology Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018–2026” the electrophysiology devices market was valued at US$ 6,513.3 Mn in 2017 and projected to reach US$ 16,730.2 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The electrophysiology (EP) devices market is likely to witness a phenomenal CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Electrophysiology, the branch of physiology is a test executed to assess the electrical system/activity of the heart and to diagnose abnormal heartbeats or arrhythmia. A growing aging population coupled with rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AF) & cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), technological advancements in electrophysiology devices, and the presence of favorable government initiatives are the factors driving the market growth.

Technological developments in electrophysiology devices such as fluoroscopy integrated 3D mapping technology in ablation, bidirectional duodecapolar diagnostic catheter, irrigated-tip RF catheters, and remote steering systems are fuelling the demand for adoption of EP devices. In addition, novel techniques including convergent procedure, WATCHMAN left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) procedure, and focal impulse and rotor modulation (FIRM) ablation are gaining momentum among patients and healthcare professionals (HCPs). On the contrary, high costs of electrophysiology devices and the availability of alternative therapies are anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The introduction of the Million Hearts CVD Risk Reduction model that will bridge a gap in cardiovascular care by means of offering targeted incentives for healthcare providers (HCPs) or practitioners in order to engage in beneficiary cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk calculation and population-level risk management is expected to support the market growth.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the electrophysiology devices market to witness a profitable growth with a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026

On the basis of product, the electrophysiology ablation catheters segment would follow the electrophysiology laboratory devices in terms of revenue. The cardiac monitor’s segment will exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the advent of implantable cardiac monitors to monitor the atrial fibrillation. Other cardiac monitors including Holter monitor, event recorder, and mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) are also supporting the market growth.

Rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation (Afib) across the world coupled with increasing adoption of electrophysiology devices and procedures would support the supremacy of the atrial fibrillation indication throughout the forecast period

North America commanded the market in 2017 and would retain its status quo throughout the forecast period due to the presence of key market participants & target population, and favorable reimbursement & coverage scenario for electrophysiology procedures in the U.S. and Canada

Asia Pacific is foreseen to demonstrate comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period between 2018 & 2026 due to surging elderly population base coupled with the increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation, Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome, and cardiovascular diseases in India, China, Japan, and Australia

List of Companies Covered:

Siemens Healthineers

Medtronic plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Biosense Webster, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

Nihon Kohden Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

CardioFocus, Inc.

Stereotaxis, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Segment

• Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices

o Electrophysiology X-Ray Systems

o Electrophysiology Imaging, Mapping & Recording Systems

o Intracardiac Echocardiography (ICE) Systems

o Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Generators

o Electrophysiology Remote Steering Systems

• Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters

• Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters

o Fixed Diagnostic Catheters

o Steerable Diagnostic Catheters

• Cardiac Monitors

• Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Devices (CRTs)

• Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

• Access Devices

• Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) & Closure Devices

By Indication Segment

• Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

• Atrial Flutter (AFL)

• Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) Syndrome

• Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia (AVNRT)

• Others (retinal diseases and optic nerve diseases)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the electrophysiology devices market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Which product contributes to the maximum market share?

Which product accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which indication holds the highest market share?

Which indication would register a comparatively higher CAGR over the forecast period?

What is the impact of high-cost electrophysiology devices on the market?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the electrophysiology devices market?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa?

