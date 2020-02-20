Assembly Line Solutions Market will be growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc “Assembly Line Solutions Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” with the rising in industrial revolutions across the world, production capacities of manufacturing industries are growing continually. In order to organize and manage the assembly process required at production plants, assembly line solutions are required, which directly enhance the production capabilities of any plant.

This has been a major driver for the development and growth of flexible manufacturing systems and assembly lines. Assembly lines are one of the most significant and accurate methods for component assembly. It also reduces the time and human workforce required. Thus, the demand for assembly line solutions is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. The global market for the assembly line solutions market is expected to witness considerable growth of 6.8% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Faster work, better quality, and reduced production cost have compelled different industry domains to incorporate assembly lines. Assembly line is the most commonly used technique for mass production in automobiles, electronics, and several other industries. It allows the manufacturing plants to reduce the dependency of skill labor by breaking the production processes into multiple processes in a predefined sequence. The technique is widely used in automotive, electronics and semiconductors, industrial manufacturing and consumer goods, among others. With the consistently rising demand for all the aforementioned end-user application, the assembly lines market is also expected to grow in proportion.

The overall assembly line solutions market is directly dependent on the industrial output. Assembly lines across different end-use verticals such as automotive, industrial manufacturing and processing, electronics and semiconductors applications and several other end-use verticals have been witnessing a continuous growth is further anticipated to grow at a brisk pace. In addition, the consistently growing tread of flexible manufacturing systems (FMS) in developing countries such as China, India, and South Korea, among others has mapped the Asia Pacific as the most attractive region in terms of economic investment in the overall assembly lines market. The increasing importance of lean and flexible in emerging Asia Pacific markets is driving the adoption of automated assembly line products. The semiconductor and electronics industry is expected to witness the fastest growth in end-use applications with increasing demand for electronic products throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Intense market competition is observed in the global assembly line systems market. Vendors are focusing on provide end-to-end customized solutions for the production line needs of different industries.

Market Segmentation:

By Mode of Operation Type

• Manual Assembly Lines

• Semi-automated Assembly Lines

• Fully Automated Assembly Lines

By Application Type

• Automotive

• Industrial Manufacturing

• Electronics and Semiconductors

• Others (food & beverages, chemical, etc)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

