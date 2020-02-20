Body Oils Market will be growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Body Oils Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026”, the global body oils market expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Body oils refer to the skincare products that are applied to the skin for treatment or prevention of dry skin. The main ingredients in the body oils include natural sources such as vegetable or fruit seeds, fatty acids, and vitamin E. The fatty acids are the essential components in oils that help in enhancing the metabolic activities and consist of skin protection capabilities. Usage of body oils helps to smoothen the skin and prevents the moisture loss. Preference for aromatherapy is driving the demand for body oils in recent years. Aromatherapy acts as an alternative medicine and has several useful properties. For instance, patients diagnosed with acute leukemia prefers aromatherapy that alleviates the symptoms such as pain, anxiety, insomnia among others. Moreover, factors such as an increasing number of spas and wellness centers across the globe are also boosting the growth of the global body oils market.

The global market for body oils segmented into different product types that include dry oils and wet oils. Dry oils segmented into rosehip seed oil, evening primrose oil, sesame oil, grape seed oil, and others. Wet oils further segmented into coconut oil, almond oil, jojoba oil, hemp oil, and others. Dry body oils expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. These oils include all the essential ingredients derived from seeds, vegetables, and herbs. In 2017, Avon Products Inc. launched dry oil for skincare that also acts as an insect repellent. This product is used by the Royal Marines and it helps in preventing mosquito bites. This product launch enhanced Avon’s product portfolio in the body oils segment and strengthened its position among other competitors. In the wet oils segment, coconut and almond oils are widely preferred among the consumers. The rise in awareness towards maintaining healthy skin among the population has resulted in the increasing demand for wet body oils. Due to its smooth and thick texture, it improves the appearance of the skin. In 2018, Neighborhood Botanicals launched a new body oil for both male and female populations. The ingredients used are purely natural and the texture of this oils intends to keep the skin hydrated and prevents dryness.

The distribution channel includes an online channel, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores among others. Online channels expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Retailers offer a wide array of global and domestic brands through online channels in order to grab attention from the customers. Companies such as Bath & Body Works realized 31% online sales growth in 2018 while its offline channel had a major setback with a 7% growth rate.

Based on end-use applications, the market segmented into personal use, spa and wellness centers, and medical therapeutics. The spa and wellness center dominated the market in 2017. Massage helps to stimulate the tissues of the body and to maintain the proper moisture content in the skin. Chronic diseases such as heart disease, arthritis, cancer among others are countered with the application of essential oils in the body thus reducing anxiety and level of stress.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific held the leading market share owing to the rising number of population, manufacturers and discretionary spending on premium products. Europe followed the Asia Pacific region and grabbed a significant market share in 2017. Europe recorded more than 1500 health resorts and spas across countries such as Italy, France, and Germany.

List of Companies Covered:

Avon Products Inc.

Aveda Corporation

Bath & Body Works

Clarins Group

Dessert Essence

E.T. Brown Drug

L’Occitane en Provence

Nutregena Company

Suki Skincare

Unilever Plc

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

• Dry Oils

o Rosehip Seed Oil

o Evening Primrose Oil

o Sesame Oil

o Grape Seed Oil

o Others (safflower, camelina, etc.)

• Wet Oils

o Coconut Oil

o Almond Oil

o Jojoba Oil

o Hemp Oil

o Others (neem, castor, etc.)

By Distribution Channel Type

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Online Channel

• Specialty Stores

• Others (convenience stores, unorganized stores, etc.)

By End-use Application Type

• Spa & Wellness Centers

• Personal Use

• Medical Therapeutics

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

