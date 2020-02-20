Dietary Fibers Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 8.52 Bn by 2026 | Credence Research

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Dietary Fibers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global Dietary Fibers market accounted for US$ 3.09 Bn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global dietary fibers accounted for US$ 3.09 Bn in 2017 growing with a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Dietary fibers basically come from the portion of various plants that are not digested in the intestinal tract. However, a part of it also broken down by the bacteria in the lower tract. Different plant types vary in kind and type of fibers. Soluble and insoluble are the two varieties of dietary fibers. Water-soluble fibers aim to reduce the blood cholesterol level. Dietary fibers mainly find application in food and beverages. Various foods containing dietary fibers include vegetables, fruits, grains, and nuts among others.

Growing applications of dietary fibers in various end-user industries that include food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and animal nutrition are expected to drive the global dietary fibers market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In addition, various advantages offered by the dietary fibers are expected to augment the market growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Dietary fibers aids in digestion, weight management and also aims to regulate the sugar level in blood. Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of dietary fibers is also expected to propel the demand. The daily intake recommendations for dietary fibers product consumption, which help to maintain blood sugar levels, reduce obesity and enable the consumers to efficiently manage energy levels, is expected to benefit the bakery industry. Recommendations laid down by regulatory bodies like FDA to increase the fiber consumption in food products are another factor expected to spur the market demand. However, the approval process is time-consuming and costly which is expected to restrain the growth of this market. Growing urbanization followed by the busy lifestyles of consumers is other factors boosting the adoption of dietary fibers.

The global dietary fibers market has been segmented by product type, source, application, and geography. In 2017, the insoluble dietary fibers segment dominated the global dietary fibers market by product type. Growing applications in the bakery, confectionery, and pharmaceuticals are expected to augment the market growth of this segment. The soluble segment is expected to register high growth in terms of value and volume in the global dietary fibers market. In terms of source, fruits and vegetables are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Functional food and beverages are expected to hold the largest share in the global dietary fibers market by application in 2017. In terms of geography, North America is the most significant market and held the largest market value and volume share in the global dietary fibers market. The growing demand for dietary fibers in the U.S and Canada is expected to spur the demand in the North American region.

List of Companies Covered:

Ingredion Incorporated

Lonza Group AG

Kerry Group plc

Roquette Frères S.A

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill, Inc.

Nexira SAS

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Grain Processing Corporation

Tate and Lyle Plc.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Segment

• Soluble Fibers

o Polydextrose

o Inulin

o Pectin

o Corn Fibers

o Beta-glucan

o Others (gum Fibers, Fructooligosaccharides, Galactooligosaccharides)

• Insoluble Fibers

o Hemicellulose

o Lignin

o Cellulose

o Chitin & chitosan

o Others (Resistant starch, husk & grasses, pea Fibers)

By Source Segment

• Cereals & Grains

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Legumes

• Nuts and seeds

By Application Segment

• Animal Nutrition

• Functional Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

