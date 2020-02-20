Sinusitis Treatment Drugs Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,695.4 Mn by 2026 | Credence Research

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Sinusitis Treatment Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the Sinusitis Treatment Drugs market was valued at USD 2,006.9 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 2,695.4 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Sinusitis is one of the most common upper respiratory tract infections with huge awareness in patents and medical professionals. Based on severity and nature, rhinosinusitis is classified into acute and chronic. It has been observed that most of the acute sinusitis cases are caused due to viral infection allied with a common cold. Most of the sinusitis cases are treated with decongestants, analgesics, and saline irrigation, particularly in patients to provide symptomatic relief. In addition, narrow-spectrum antibiotics are also prescribed in cases of acute sinusitis where disease conditions do not improve after 7 days.

According to Sinuwave Technologies Corporation, sinusitis affects around 40% of the population in the United States and results in around US$ 8.6 Bn in annual treatment expenditure every year. According to medical experts, acute sinusitis is usually of viral etiology and patients are treated with supportive therapies such as nasal irrigation. In the case of chronic sinusitis, patients are on multiple regimes of antibiotics, local & systemic corticosteroid therapy, and other drugs.

In the year 2017, decongestant & mucolytic agents dominated the market and expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The key factors responsible for market growth are the first line of action for non-infectious sinusitis, upcoming novel technologies of drug delivery, and increasing patient-awareness has assisted the growth in disease diagnosis rate. During the forecast period from 2018 to 2016, antibiotics were observed as the fastest-growing segment due to key market drivers such as developing diagnostics technologies post introduction of rapid microbiology testing, its rampant use in infection treatment, and rising prevalence of bacterial infections.

North America dominated the sinusitis treatment drugs market due to key factors such as the rising prevalence of sinusitis coupled with developed diagnostic technologies, and high disease awareness in patients & medical practitioners. In addition, upcoming novel drug delivery technologies are expected to assist the market growth in the near future. During the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, Asia Pacific was observed as the fastest-growing region due to factors such as the rising prevalence of sinusitis along with increasing awareness about the nasal & sinus disorders in patients and developing healthcare infrastructure with skilled healthcare professionals. Swift urbanization and industrialization in key countries such as China, India, and Indonesia, leading to air pollution in urban areas and increasing the risk of sinusitis.

Market Competition Assessment:

The sinusitis treatment drugs market is matured and there are several companies operating in this market, comprises an ideal blend of domestic and global players.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing awareness in the general population about the severity of sinusitis and effect on the quality of life

Rapid penetration of market players seeking growth opportunities in Asia Pacific markets of India, China, Philippines, Indonesia, etc.

Increasing levels of air pollution worldwide are one of the major causes of sinusitis

In recent years, breakthrough medical technologies have led to the introduction of balloon sinuplasty, and drug-eluting sinus stents.

Several adjunctive treatments such as antimycotics, anti-IgE, anti-IL5, capsaicin, and bacterial lysates, etc., are other emerging options for sinusitis treatment

List of Companies Covered:

Pfizer, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline, Plc.

Sanofi SA

Sandoz International GmbH (a subsidiary of Novartis International AG)

Bayer AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Type Segment

• Antibiotics

o Cephalosporin Antibiotics

o Penicillin Antibiotic / Β-lactamase Inhibitor Combinations

o Macrolide Antibiotics

o Quinolone Antibiotics

• NSAIDS

• Decongestant & Mucolytic

o Imidazoline Derivatives

o Antihistamines

o Corticosteroids

o α₁-adrenergic receptor agonist

• Nasal Irrigation Kits

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What are sinusitis treatments and their evolving applications?

How route of administration plays a key role in sinusitis treatment technology?

What are the recent market trends and growth opportunities for the companies operating in the sinusitis treatment industry?

Which are the most attractive markets geographically for sinusitis treatment technology?

Which is the fastest growing application of sinusitis treatment?

What is the competitive landscape of the sinusitis treatment drugs market?

