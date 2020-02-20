Friction Modifiers Additives Market | Major Players are Lubrizol Corporation, Afton Chemical Corporation, Infineum International Limited, Chevron Oronite Company LLC and others.

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Friction Modifier Additives Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026” the global friction modifier additives market expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Friction modifier additives are mixed with various lubricants to alter the lubricant’s coefficient of friction when used between two rubbing surfaces. It prevents scoring, reduce wear and noise, and can help to prevent micro-pitting in industrial gear lubricants. An increase in the overall transportation industry boosted the demand for lubricants, thereby creating opportunities for friction modifier additives market. Moreover, the increasing demand for friction modifiers from manufacturing economies such as China and India expected to catapult the friction modifier additives demand across the globe. Factors such as increasing demand for fuel-efficient lubricants, stringent regulations regarding fuel economy standards, and continuous development in technology for friction modifiers propelling the overall market growth.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/friction-modifier-additives-market

Advancement in the tribology field owing to wastage of resources resulting from high friction and wear has led to the development of novel organic friction modifiers to attain exceptional friction properties as compared to other friction modifiers. Organic friction modifiers expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. These are key additives in modern engine oils and are also employed in fuels. This segment has a positive outlook in the automotive and industrial end-use industry on account of the move towards greater efficiency materials while addressing the prevailing environment problem across the world. Inorganic friction modifiers held the largest share of friction modifier additives market by type in 2017. Features such as wide acceptance in various types of lubricants, cheaper price, and easy availability of the raw material driving the segment growth.

Based on the application, transportation lubricants accounted for the largest share in 2017. A rise in the middle class, urbanization, and growing disposable income in developing countries have led to the surge in the automotive sale. Also, economic growth in these regions has promoted trade consequently leading to the growth of the transportation sector. Therefore, giving impetus to the transportation lubricants segment growth.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2017 by value and volume. Majority of the demand comes from economies such as India and China owing to booming industrialization and automotive industries, rising middle-class population with high disposable income, and rapid economic growth. North America closely follows the Asia-Pacific region owing to the presence of a large number of established players, rising consumer awareness about the organic alternatives, and strict regulation regarding fuel efficiency in the automotive industry market.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59350

List of Companies Covered:

Lubrizol Corporation

Afton Chemical Corporation

Infineum International Limited

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

Croda International PLC

BASF SE

Chemtura Corporation

Kings Industries, Inc.

BRB International BV

Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC

Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Organic Friction Modifiers

o Fatty Acids

o Esters & Amides

o Functional Polymers

• Inorganic Friction Modifiers

o Molybdenum Compounds

o Nanoparticles

By Application Type

• Transportation Lubricants

o Commercial Vehicle Lubricants

o Passenger Vehicle Lubricants

o Aviation Lubricants

o Marine Lubricants

• Industrial Lubricants

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59350