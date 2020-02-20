Proximity Sensors Market (6.2% CAGR) 2018 to 2026: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Proximity Sensors Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018—2026”, the global proximity sensors market is set to expand with a CAGR 6.2% throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global proximity sensors market mainly is driven by growing demand from consumer electronics along with the automotive industry among others. Incessantly growing consumer electronics industry has set proximity sensors market to demonstrate a remarkable growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. In 2017, the global consumer electronics industry accounted for US$ 301.31 Bn and expected to reach US$ 419.06 Bn by 2022, growing with high CAGR of 34.1%. Increased acceptance of recent sensor-based technologies such as 3D gesture systems, infotainment systems along advanced driver assistance systems and interior lights control systems in the automotive industry has ensured the growth of the proximity sensors market. Moreover, developing the automotive industry expected to witness significant progress in the overall proximity sensors market in the years to come.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/proximity-sensors-market

By sensors type, proximity sensors market segmented in ultrasonic, capacitive, photoelectric, inductive and magnetic sensors. Capacitive proximity sensors hold the ability to detect small-weighted, non-ferrous objects that cannot be picked up by mechanical limit switches. Capacitive proximity sensors further offer high accuracy along with a long operational lifespan. Considering distinct features of capacitive proximity sensors and increased adoption among numerous industries including automotive, manufacturing, consumer electronics among others, these sensors accounted for the highest share in the overall market for proximity sensors. Consistent technology improvement of capacitive proximity sensors expected to create growth opportunities for proximity sensors market in years to come. Optimized power consumption, low cost coupled with high-reliability features of capacitive proximity sensors further creating pull among different industry verticals. These sensors foreseen to sustain its position in the coming years with growing applications among the consumer electronics industry.

Proximity sensors market predicted to witness a rise in competition due to the emergence of new players holding significant share responsible for global market growth. To retain position in the global market, proximity sensors market players are focusing on business expansion through acquisition and association with large players. Prominent players in proximity sensors market are introducing advanced proximity sensors to address loopholes in existing IR-based proximity sensors technology for smartphones. This factor expected to create opportunities for the proximity sensors market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59345

List of Companies Covered:

Panasonic Corporation

Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH

Sick AG

IFM Electronics GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Semtech Corporation

ST Microelectronics NV

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

Sensata Technologies Holding NV

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Market Segmentation:

By Sensors Type

Inductive

Capacitive

Ultrasonic

Photoelectric

Magnetic

By Industry Vertical Type

Automotive

Home & Building Automation

Defense & Aerospace

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Mining

Healthcare

Others (Marine, Food & Beverage, etc.)

By Product Type

Fixed Distance

Adjustable Distance

By Sensing Range Type

0 mm to 40 mm

41 mm to 100 mm

101 mm to 1000 mm

1001 mm to 2500 mm

2501 mm and Above

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59345