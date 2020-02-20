Boil-in Bags Market will be growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Boil-in Bags Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global boil-in bags market accounted for US$ 333.1 Mn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global boil-in bags accounted for US$ 333.1 Mn in 2017 growing with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Boil-in bags are basically defined as packaged food products in which the bagged food is basically heated in boiling water. These bags can be solid or resistant for holding frozen foods as well. These are also used for cooking owing to its flexibility, affordability and ease of use. In addition, materials in overall packaging structure plays an important part in food preservation thereby enhancing the cooking process.

Manufacturers are focusing on enhancing the compatibility of boil-in bags to extend its application beyond boiling in water to microwave. Current designs of boil-in bags help in both the preservation and cooking of food. Special vacuum seals used in boil-in bags aim to retain moisture in food thereby preventing it from spoilage. Owing to such advantages of boil-in bags, these are rapidly gaining adoption in various retail outlets. Hence growing demand of multifunctional boil-in bags that is capable of boiling, freezing and microwaving is basically boosting the growth of this market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Growing demand for convenience and ready to eat food is another factor bolstering market growth. Trend shows that owing to busy lifestyles of consumers, they are shifting towards precooked food that requires minimum time which in turn is propelling the rapid adoption of boil-in bags which basically aims to cook or preserve food in minimum time. Manufacturers are also focusing on adopting innovative packaging designs for boil-in bags so that they appear attractive and help to preserve the taste, shelf life, and texture of the food products. The growing adoption rate of boil-in bags in various food and beverage stores and restaurants is also expected to augment the demand for this market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.Increasing demand for high-temperature boil-in bags in institutional platforms followed by growth in single household population is other factors boosting the demand for global boil-in bags market.

The global boil-in bags market has been segmented by material type, appearance, application and geography. In 2017, the plastic segment dominated the global boil-in bags market by material type. Growing demand for polyethylene-based boil-in bags is expected to propel the market demand. In terms of appearance, transparent boil-in bags led the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Frozen foods dominated the global boil-in bags market by application in 2017. Growing consumption of ready to eat frozen items in hypermarkets and supermarkets is expected to spur the demand for this segment. In terms of geography, North America is the most significant market and held the largest market value share in the global boil-in bags market. Busy lifestyles followed by increasing demand for plastic boil-in bags are primarily driving the boil-in bags market in this region.

List of Companies Covered:

ProAmpac LLC

UltraSource LLC

Universal Plastic Bag Co.

M & Q Packaging Ltd

Granitol A.S.

E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company

US Poly Pack

Packit Gourmet

Synpac Limted

Sealed Air

Dongguan Ever-Glory Plastics Package Limited

Market Segmentation:

By Material Type Segment

• Paper

• Plastic

o Cast polypropylene(CPP)

o Polyesters

o Polyethylene

o Nylon

o Biodegradable

• Aluminum foil

• Others (ethyl vinyl acetate, fabric, etc.)

By Appearance Segment

• Transparent

• Opaque

• Printed

By Application Segment

• Ready to Eat Meals

o Soups

o Rice and Cereals

o Pasta

o Others

• Frozen Foods

o Poultry

o Meat

o Sea Food

o Others

• Bakery and Confectionary

• Fresh Produce

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

