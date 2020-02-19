Fly Ash Market | Major Players are CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Boral Limited, Power Minerals Ltd, Cenin Limited, Charah Inc., LafargeHolcim Ltd., and others

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Fly Ash Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global fly ash market was valued at US$ 26.30 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 44.08 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The global fly ash market is primarily dependent on the growth of the construction industry. The technical advantage such as enhanced long term strength, improved workability, and high concrete finish are prominent factors driving the global fly ash market. Furthermore, the production of fly ash requires a low amount of water and energy and thus the processing costs are less. This factor propels the global fly ash market to grow to a further extent and generate high revenue for fly ash manufacturers/processors.

The increasing demand from developers and contractors for high-speed construction materials and the ability to offer creative designs is also expected to drive the consumption of fly ash. The construction industry has to ensure the maintenance and quality of construction. In such a case, concrete with fly ash offers low maintenance when compared to concrete without fly ash, thus aids in driving the growth of the global fly ash market. The strict regulation and international standards such as EU standard BS EN 450 among others play an important role in the trade of fly ash. However, how to fully utilize fly ash is still a challenging issue.

Competitive Insights

The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of various players. The market comprises of various small, mid-sized and multinationals.

Key Trends

– Growth in the Global Construction Industry

– Increasing Focus on Infrastructure and Road Paving in emerging economies

– The government encourages the use of fly ash

List of Companies Covered:

ASHTECH INDIA PVT. LTD

Boral Limited

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Cenin Limited

Charah Inc.

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Headwaters Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Titan America LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Class F

Class C

By Application Type

Cement

Concrete

Roads and Embankments

Bricks

Agriculture

Others

By Geography Segment

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of Fly Ash in 2017 and forecast up to 2025?

Which is the largest regional market for Fly Ash?

What are the major trends followed in the Fly Ash market across different regions?

Who are the key companies in the Fly Ash market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading Fly Ash companies in the market?

