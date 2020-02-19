Biodegradable Plastics Market (19.3% CAGR) 2018 to 2026: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Biodegradable Plastics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global Biodegradable Plastics market accounted for US$ 27.57 Bn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global biodegradable plastics accounted for US$ 27.57 Bn in 2017 growing with a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Biodegradable plastics are either made from renewable sources that include sugarcane or corn (biobased) or can be broken down completely via natural sources (bio degradable) or are both biodegradable and biobased. Regenerated cellulose, polylactic acid, starch, polybutylene succinate (PBS), polycaprolactone (PCL) and polyhydroxyalkanoates are used as intermediate raw materials in the production of biodegradable plastics. The manufacturing process involves sugar fermentation into polyhydroxyalkanoates or polylactic acid which is basically converted into biodegradable plastics. This conversion process requires optimum temperatures and favorable environmental conditions.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/biodegradable-plastics-market

The biodegradable plastics market is expected to show robust growth owing to the increasing consumer preference for eco-friendly products. Technological innovation, advanced manufacturing processes and increased integration have enabled the consumers to adopt biodegradable packaging. Stringent regulations by various government and federal agencies with an objective to reduce plastic waste and promote biodegradable plastics usage in packaging is also boosting the demand of this market. Increasing the application of biodegradable plastics in the FMCG industry is also bolstering the market growth. The trend shows that the FMCG industry is moving towards portable and small packaging to reduce retail price and increase consumer base. Owing to strict government regulations related to green packaging, various FMCG companies are required to adopt biodegradable packaging to comply with the standards which in turn is propelling the growth of this market during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Increasing vast applications of biodegradable plastics ranging from interior parts in the automobile industry to beverage bottles in the packaging sector to keyboards in the consumer electronics industry is also expected to augment the market demand. In addition, unlike conventional plastics, biodegradable plastics aims to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions which is one of the primary factor driving the growth of this market.

The global biodegradable plastics market has been segmented by type, application, and geography. In 2017, the starch blend segment dominated the global biodegradable plastics market by type both in terms of value and volume. Rising applications of starch-based biodegradable plastics in medical, FMCG and agriculture industry is expected to boost the market demand. In 2017, PLA is expected to be the fastest-growing segment by type owing to its ease of processability and advanced mechanical properties. In terms of application, the packaging segment held the largest revenue and volume share in 2017 owing to the growing demand for food and beverage packaging. In terms of geography, Europe is the most prominent market and held the largest market share both in terms of value and volume in the global biodegradable plastics market. Growing awareness related to the negative environmental impact of conventional plastic products followed by a shift in preference of conventional plastics to eco-friendly plastic products is primarily driving the biodegradable plastics market in this region. Strict implementation of environmental regulations followed by a ban on petroleum-based plastic bags in Italy is also boosting the demand of biodegradable plastics market in this region during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59317

List of Companies Covered:

BASF S.E.

Archer Daniels Midland

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Mondi Group

Biome Technologies PLC

Stora Enso

Amcor

Rocktenn

Unilever

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Corbion

Natureworks LLC

Market Segmentation:

By Type Segment

• Polylactic acid (PLA)

• Polybutylene adipate/terephthalate(PBAT)

• Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

• Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

• Starch Blends

• Cellulose Acetate

By Application Segment

• Building and Construction

• Agriculture and Horticulture

• Consumer goods

• Automotive and Transport

• Textiles

• Packaging

• Others (Biomedicine, electronics, etc)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59317