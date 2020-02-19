Automotive Seat Heaters Market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, “Automotive Seat Heaters Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global automotive seat heaters market was valued at US$ 876.6 Mn in 2017 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Automotive seat heaters are electronic pads or cushions that are either integrated within or placed over the seats to quickly generate warmth in the seats to a convenient or requisite temperature. These heating solutions generate a desired amount of warmth for soothing lower back pains using components such as resistors, relays, and thermostats. Attention to comfort and safety in automotive remains the overriding factor driving the installation of these solutions across different vehicle categories. Resurging automotive production post economic uncertainty coupled with increased discretionary income and resulting expenditure over automotive accessories including seat heaters are thus identified as the major factor driving demand for automotive seat heaters worldwide.

The two common types of automotive seat heaters available in the market include those that are installed underneath the seats and those rest on the top of the seat surface. While all seat heaters provided by OEMs are installed beneath the upholstery, seat warmers that rest on top of the seat are the preferred aftermarket variants since they are easier to install and offer the flexibility of use from one vehicle to another. On the contrary, seat warmers that rest on top seat suffer from longevity issues and somewhat lowers the aesthetic look of the vehicle interior. Demand for automotive seat heaters was earlier restricted to regions with cooler environmental conditions. However, with advancements in technology, manufacturers across the globe have incorporated both heating and ventilation features in climate control seats for offering desired cooling and heating, thereby promoting sales of add-on accessories.

Competitive Insights:

Since lack of product differentiation remains one of the major headaches for manufacturers worldwide, they have started directing their focus towards product enhancement, providing flexibility to adjust the temperature in the seat cushion and backrest areas. With a plethora of technologies available, manufacturers are also striving to improve the operational life of these seat heating solutions.

Market Segmentation:

By Sales Channel Segment

• OEM

• Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type Segment

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

• Motorcycles

By Product Type Segment

• Internal/Integrated Seat Heaters

• External Seat Heaters

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

