Weather Forecasting Services Market | Major Players are Weather Corporation, AccuWeather Inc., BMT ARGOSS, Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd., Precision Weather Service and others.

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Weather Forecasting Services Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the weather forecasting services market was valued US$ 1,300.5 Mn in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Predicting weather was always a challenging but vital part of human evolution. From agriculture & fisheries to modern-day aviation industries depends extensively over precise weather predictions for the desired output and safety. The degree of precision improved significantly with time and especially in the last few years. Technologies such as real-time data collection, analytic tools, artificial intelligence and advanced satellite images aiding weather forecasting companies to arrive at more precise and near to accurate weather predictions. Such prediction is proving to indivisible part in earning profits, utilization of resources and even life-saving in critical situations. Perpetual refinement in weather prediction and growing dependency of several end-use industries on forecast projected to propel the growth of weather forecasting services market throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

At present, weather forecasting for the aviation industry dominated the market as weather forecasting can become a vital factor for passengers’ safety. Airports and air traffic control keep a hawk-eye on the slightest change in weather, thanks to weather forecasting. Weather forecasting also aids in reducing the overhead expenses in transportation & logistics and prevent heavy losses due to adverse weather conditions. Various other end-use industries including marine, agriculture & fisheries and most important energy & utilities rely extensively on the weather forecasts in order to obtain desired results. Significant growth in renewable energy generation also encouraged the weather forecasting services market as most of the renewable energy sources derive energy from elements of nature. Although predicting accurate and precise weather is still an inhibitor for market growth, the incorporation of advanced technology can bridge the wide gap between predictions and actual weather conditions in the coming years.

Competitive Insights:

A long-term association with end-use industries is one of the most prominent ways for weather forecasting service providers to stay competitive in this highly competitive market. Several local and international companies provide forecasting services but precision can make a significant impact on the positions of these companies in the market.

Key Analysis Covered:

Latest developments in weather forecasting services market and growth prospects for leading metrological and weather forecasting companies

Changing weather conditions and environmental conditions creating a positive impact on weather forecasting services market

Different type services provided to several end-use industries and their market estimations

Largest and fastest-growing segments in terms of forecasting type and end-use industries

Most prominent geographical regions/ countries for the weather forecasting services market

List of Companies Covered:

AccuWeather Inc.

Global Weather Corporation

BMT ARGOSS

Skymet Weather Services Pvt. Ltd.

Precision Weather Service

The Weather Company

Fugro N.V.

ENAV S.p.A.

The Met Office

Skyview Systems Ltd

Market Segmentation:

By Forecasting Type

• Nowcast

• Short-range Forecast

• Medium-range Forecast

• Long-range Forecast

By End-use Industries Type

• Agriculture & Fisheries

• Aviation

• Transportation & Logistics

• Marine

• Energy & Utilities

• Media

• Others (Hydrology, Military, Meteorology, etc.)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

