Baby Car Seats Market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Baby Car Seats Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global baby car seats market was valued at US$ 4,890.81 Mn in 2017, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Baby car seat refers to the seats that are specifically designed to protect the children during any vehicle accidents or collisions. Rising awareness towards usage of car safety seats in order to prevent fatal accidents and injuries supporting the growth of baby car seats market. The global baby car seats market segmented into different product types and distribution channels and regions. By different product types, the market segmented into booster car seats, infant car seats, combination seats and convertible seats. Booster car seats dominated the market owing to the rapid adoption of the seats among the parents for the safety of children.

These car seats has been further bifurcated into backless booster seats and high back booster seats. Manufacturers in recent years are focusing towards new product development depending upon consumer preferences for car seats. For instance, in 2018, Britax launched a dual comfort car seat that consists of innovative fabrics, has faster moisture absorbent quality thus keeping the baby clean and dry. Based on distribution channel, global baby car seats market segmented into online distribution channel, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores and others. Among these, e-commerce expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the preference towards online shopping among the population across the globe. Companies such as Newell Brands expanded their online platforms for the consumers who prefer online shopping in 2017.

Based on the geography, Europe was the leading region during 2016-2017 in terms of value and volume. There are strict government regulations in the developed countries such as U.S, Canada, Germany, and France among others for safety of the children of two years and above. Therefore, concerns towards safety and protection among the parents is aiding the demand for seats in recent years. For instance, in California, authorities has put a mandate for children under the age of eight to have a car seat during car travel. Violation of such rules results to a fine of $ 100 to $ 250 or restricted from using any taxi or van. However, inadequate promotion and awareness towards child safety in the developing countries such as China, India among others possess a major restrain to the global baby car seats market growth. For instance, awareness regarding baby car seats in China is very thus resulting to a number of car accidents. In 2014, Safe Kid, which is global organization, set up by U.S. Children’s National Medical Center offered training regarding proper installation of the baby car seats collaborating with General Motors in order to raise awareness among the Chinese people. Thus, such efforts expected to generate opportunity in China market during the forecast period.

Manufacturers are adopting product innovation as one of the strategy in order to fulfill customer requirements. For instance in 2018, Goodbaby International Holdings Limited headquartered in Hong Kong introduced Cybex Sirona M with Sensor Safe 2.0 technology, which is a convertible baby car seat with a smart phone synched. These seats provide alert to the driver when the child has unbuckled himself/herself during travelling or when the vehicle becomes too cold or hot for the child. In addition to this, a Sensor Safe app provided with the product gives proper demo videos or instruction manuals in order to ensure correct usage of the car seats.

List of Companies Covered:

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

Artsana S.p.a

Britax

Diono Inc.

Graco Children’s Products Inc.

Recardo GmbH & Co. KG

Kiwi Baby Howick

Newell Brands

Dorel Juvenile Group Inc.

Brevi S.r.l

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Segment

• Booster Seat

o High back booster seats

o Backless booster seats

• Infant Seat

• Convertible Seats

• Combination Seats

By Distribution Channel

• Online distribution channel

• Supermarkets

• Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Others

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

