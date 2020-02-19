Water Desalination Market will be growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Water Desalination Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018-2026”, the water desalination market was valued US$ 16.4 Bn in 2017 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The demon of freshwater scarcity is proliferating at an alarming rate and projected to create tremendous tensions across the globe. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA), approximately 25% of the global population encountered a scarcity of freshwater in 2010. In another statement, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) predicted that almost 47% of the global population expected to face water stress by 2030.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/water-desalination-market

In order to encounter this disastrous issue, water desalination is one of the most potent techniques to supply potable water. Regions including the Middle East, North Africa, and the Caribbean Islands are considerably dependent on water desalination for quenching their thirst for fresh water. Europe and especially Spain has a significant place on the global water desalination map. In addition, several developing countries including China, India and other industrial countries are also turning towards water desalination solutions for freshwater. With more than 15,000 desalination plants and many more to commission soon, the world projected to witness a significant eruption in the water desalination market.

Earlier, conventional methods such as thermal desalination were high power consuming and less output generating methods. Efficient methods such as membrane desalination proved quite expensive courtesy to inflated prices of membranes. However, the introduction of advanced manufacturing techniques and materials aided in a significant reduction in the cost of reverse osmosis (RO) membrane helped in reducing expenses and energy required. The use of renewable energy for power is another major step of evolution for water desalination plants. Major players involved in setting up such plants are seriously considering incorporating aforementioned advancements for better outputs and reduced expenses. With perpetual upgrading technologies and reducing prices, the water desalination market projected to reach new heights throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Competitive Insights:

The water desalination market offers several prospects for companies to capitalize on these opportunities. This made market scenario fragmented and highly competitive. Besides the Middle East, these companies are in a race with each other to commission their plants in different parts of the world, especially in the Asia Pacific. Most of the desalination companies operating are involved in other operation and by far only 50% of their revenue comes from water treatments. This presents tremendous opportunities for water treatment big shots to extend their R&D and try to acquire new contracts for set-up water desalination plants across the globe. Few of the major notable players profiled in this research study include Suez SA, Befesa S.A., Valoriza Agua S.L., Acciona, S.A., Veolia Environnement S.A., Doosan Group, Fisia Italimpianti SpA, Degrémont, Acciona, S.A., Hyflux Ltd, Biwater International Limited, TEDAGUA, Wetico Ltd., Cadagua, Aqualia, and Mitsubishi Corporation among others.

Key Analysis Covered:

Latest trends in water desalination market and growth prospects for desalination setup companies

Shortage and perpetually increasing demand for fresh water creating a positive impact on water desalination market

Different techniques used for water desalination, their current market value, growth and market estimation throughout the forecast period 2018 to 2026

Largest and fastest-growing segments in terms of technology and water source

Most prominent geographical regions/ countries for the water desalination market

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59294

List of Companies Covered:

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Suez SA

Befesa S.A.

Valoriza Agua S.L.

Acciona, S.A.

Doosan Group

Fisia Italimpianti SpA

Degrémont

Acciona, S.A.

Hyflux Ltd

Statkraft AS

Biwater International Limited

TEDAGUA

Wetico Ltd.

Cadagua

Aqualia

Mitsubishi Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Segment

• Wired

• Wireless

By Application Segment

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Government

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59294