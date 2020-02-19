Bath And Shower Products Market will be growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Bath and Shower Products Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 -2026,” the global bath and shower products market projected to witness the CAGR of 3.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Rise in the purchasing power of the consumers coupled with rising awareness about health and hygiene across the world propelling the demand for bath and shower products. Factors such as increasing urban population, growth in demand from emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, Brazil, and Mexico, as well as shower and bath product multi-benefits that includes skin nourishment, skin repair, and moisture therapy expected to boost the overall market growth.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/bath-and-shower-products-market

Growing prevalence of skin and hair & scalp related problems across the world is another factor contributing to the growth of the bath and shower products market during the forecast period. However, the growing awareness towards the use of chemical substances in the product, like sodium lauryl sulfate, dioxane, parabens, etc. which is considered as a harmful substance for the skin is expected to hinder the growth of bath and shower products market.

The bath and shower products market encompasses products from the personal care industry that includes bath soaps, shower gels, shower creams, hair shampoo, hair conditioner, and others (bath additives and bath accessories). Bath soaps held the largest market value share of over 30% in 2017 and expected to maintain its dominance from 2018 to 2026. The millennial generation are experimenting with new products and is keen to use substitutes for standard bar soaps thereby making shower gels the fastest growing market.

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59285

Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarket/supermarket, local & specialist retailers, drug stores, online retailing, and direct selling. Hypermarket/supermarket accounted for the largest market followed by local & specialist retailers in 2017. Trends show that with the rising number of supermarkets in developing countries, bath and shower product manufacturers as part of their business strategy are focusing on selling products through hypermarket/supermarket to contact the masses which in turn is expected to propel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Based on the geography, North America comprised over 25% market share of the global bath & shower products market in terms of value in 2017. However, during the forecast period, the growth of the North American market would be slower due to the low population rise as compared to developing regions like Asia pacific. The Asia Pacific projected to witness the fastest growth rate. This growth can be attributed to increased awareness related to health & hygiene among the young population followed by increasing disposable income in the region.

Bath & shower products market is getting highly competitive with the presence of large number of established as well as local players. The consumer is shifting towards value-added multi-benefit products for personal hygiene requirements along with skincare and fragrance. Therefore, motivating companies in the bath and shower market to come up with new products every now and then, making new product development the preferred strategy among players. Product launches centered on convenience and personalization may help accelerate growth during the forecast period. Players are also promoting their products by celebrity endorsements, promotional activities in various events and awareness campaigns to make the consumer aware of new products and variants.

List of Companies Covered:

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Estee Lauder

The Hain Celestial Group

Avon Products

L’Oreal

Shiseido Company Ltd.

KAO Corporation

Beiersdorf A.G.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

• Bath Soaps

• Shower Gels

• Shower Creams

• Hair Shampoo

• Hair Conditioner

• Others (bath additives and bath accessories)

By Distribution Channel

• Hypermarket/Supermarket

• Local & Specialist Stores

• Drug Stores

• Online Retailing

• Direct Selling

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59285