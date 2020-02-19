Scoliosis Management Market | Top Players are Aspen Medical Products, DJO Global, Ottobock, Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics and others.

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Scoliosis Management Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026” the scoliosis management market was valued at US$ 1,792.4 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ xx Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global scoliosis management market shows productive growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 attributed to rising prevalence of scoliosis in the global population. Scoliosis is a spine disorder in which the spine moves toward becoming S or C-shaped. The essential explanations behind the event of the scoliosis are having the disorders, for example, muscular dystrophy and cerebral paralysis. Scoliosis is most normal in those over around 10 years old. Larger part of the general population is experiencing scoliosis in the United States, which is due to untreated or unrecognized childhood or adolescent scoliosis.

Common types of scoliosis observed in children and adolescents, such as infantile idiopathic scoliosis (less than 3 years), juvenile idiopathic scoliosis (3-10 years) and adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (10-18 years of age). Support braces, activities & exercises and spinal surgery are the principle medications for scoliosis treatment and management. For the most part, individuals experiencing scoliosis lean toward utilizing customized support braces, as the treatment is more affordable when contrasted with medical procedure.

There is a disturbing rate of the population that is experiencing scoliosis and numerous juvenile individuals are utilizing support braces and have experienced spinal related medical procedures. These factors are expanding the interest for the scoliosis management worldwide.

Scoliosis disorder happens similarly in both the sexes yet the level of curve advances 8 times higher in females than in males. However, problems occur a fewer times during complete idiopathic scoliosis medical procedure. In any case, the support brace must be worn 22– 23 hours every day by the patient so it solidifies their body, irritation or rashes may occur. Likewise, it presses the chest or guts and sometimes causes breathing issues, which can influence the oxygen stream and respiratory functions. The increased cost of the medical procedures, lack of awareness about the treatment and management, lack of the skilled professional, and the contrary reimbursement policies are few external factors restraining the overall growth of the scoliosis management market globally.

Furthermore, rising surgical procedures in developed nations, adoption of new braces, utilization of 3D printing technology, higher usage for customized braces, new product launches, and maximum utilization of advanced braces such as cervical thoracic lumbar sacral orthosis brace and thoracolumbosacral orthosis brace is gaining traction during the forecast period. Other external factors include, rising minimally invasive therapies, increasing awareness related to infantile, juvenile and adolescent idiopathic scoliosis worldwide, rising purchasing power of healthcare facilities, beneficiary schemes for reimbursement and are various factors fueling the demand for scoliosis management in near future.

Key Market Movements:

Globally, the scoliosis management market remains to exhibit a profitable growth with a CAGR of XX% for the period from 2018 to 2026.

Based on the product, the thoracolumbosacral orthosis brace segment shows lucrative growth with increasing applications in the scoliosis management procedures. The development of the worldwide scoliosis management is mostly determined by high pervasiveness of the spine disorder, higher adoption of supportive braces and higher technology assessment in the products with tracking devices, which can screen the health of the patient during the course of treatment.

North America to contribute maximum revenue share in the overall growth of the scoliosis management market attributed to rising surgical procedures, higher adoption of branded support braces, increasing awareness and programs held by top trained and skilled professionals, maximum reimbursement coverage, higher patient safety and the presence of top key manufacturers & sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada.

Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific to shows promising opportunities and shows growing CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising awareness among the individuals about the concerns for scoliosis management and its treatment. Surging population & a number of advanced healthcare settings, availability of branded braces & supports, and increasing healthcare spending in Russia, Brazil, India, China, and Japan may contribute the growth of the market during the forecast period.

