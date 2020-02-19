Data Center UPS Market is set to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research, “Data Center UPS Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2018 -2026”, the global data center UPS market was valued at US$ 3.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to expand to CAGR by 7.5 per cent during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market & Product Insights

UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) is an electrical system that provides emergency power to data center infrastructure during power outages. Although the on-battery run-time of UPS systems is relatively short, it is sufficient to power the infrastructure until a standby power source starts and capable of shutting down the protected equipment properly. UPS systems not only protect hardware infrastructure from improper power surges but also prevents data loss. Thus, in the absence of power back-up solutions, power outages may lead to system downtimes, system damage, and have serious other implications on business costs.

Today, with the advent of digitalization, business organizations across different industry verticals are compelled to have large data storage capacities and facilities to manage enormous volumes of data. Embracing digitalization for transforming existing business processes to connected ones will drive demand for IoT solutions in the coming years, thereby creating an immense need for larger data storage space. An increase in demand for data centers will consequently drive demand for data center power infrastructure during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Emerging markets including India and China are witnessing a gradual transformation of their IT infrastructure on the back of virtualization. The steep rise in the bandwidths offered by ISPs has led to the explosion of data consumption including streaming services, voluminous video content, and big data generation in these countries. In developed economies, the demand for data center UPS systems will remain steady throughout the forecast period. Rising occurrences of power outages and blackouts will support the demand for reliable power back-up solutions in North America. For instance, the region is experiencing a rise in the number of hydrological, geophysical, and meteorological disasters over the last few years, leading to power outages and blackouts. A similar incidents of British Airways IT failure due to power surge led to a delay of flights with hundreds of passengers stranded at the London Heathrow airport. All these factors are collectively driving demand for data centers and associated power back-up systems worldwide.

List of Companies Covered:

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric S.A.

Delta Electronics Inc.

Fuji Electric

Legrand S.A.

Mitsubishi Electric

General Electric Company

Vertiv

Ametek Inc.

Eaton Corporation Plc

Controlled Power Company

Emerson Network Power

IntelliPower

Belkin International

Toshiba Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Technology Segment

• Double Conversion/On-line

• Standby

• Line-interactive

• Others

By Form Factor Segment

• Centralized

• Distributed

• Others (Hybrid/Modular, etc.)

By End-use Segment

• IT & Telecom

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Energy

• Government

• Entertainment & Media

• Others (Education, Retail, etc.)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

