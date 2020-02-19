Disc Brake Systems Market (4.5% CAGR) 2018 to 2026: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Disc Brake Systems Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global market for disc brake systems was valued at US$ 36.45 billion in 2017 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.5 per cent between 2018 and 2026 during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The market for disc brake systems was valued at US$ 36.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5 per cent during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. One of the most important factors contributing to the growth of the market for disc brake systems is the increase in the production of motor vehicles worldwide. The demand for disc brake systems is directly linked to the global production of motor vehicles. Global production of motor vehicles in 2016 saw a 4.5 percent increase over 2015.

Moreover, this growth is expected to continue in the coming years and to reach 114 million units by 2024. Countries such as China and India are expected to make a significant contribution to this growth as a result of increasing people’s net disposable income. A further important factor contributing to the market growth of disc brake systems is the increase in safety regulations pertaining to the vehicle stopping distance requirements. These factors are expected to create positive demand for disc brakes in the years to come.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain one of the most important investment markets in the coming years. The most important factor supporting the above sentence is the increasing demand for motor vehicles in countries / regions such as India, China and South East Asia. With increasing net disposable income, people in these countries are in a better position to invest in cars. This factor creates favorable growth opportunities for the market for disc brake systems to thrive in the region.

The market for disc brake systems is characterized by the presence of both international and domestic brands. The market is highly competitive and some of the most important aspects in which these manufacturers compete against each other include, among others, product availability, quality, performance and warranty. Rising safety requirements have boosted the overall demand for disc brake systems. Strengthening the sales and distribution network is one of the most common strategies adopted by manufacturers of disc brake systems. These manufacturers often enter into partnerships with local distributors and service centers to improve their presence and overall sales.

List of Companies Covered:

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd

Knott

Brembo S.p.A.

Knorr-Bremse

Haldex Group

ZF TRW

Nissin Kogyoa Co., Ltd

Mando Corporation

SWAG

Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Piston Type

• Floating Caliper Type

By Material Type

• Aluminum

• Cast Iron

• Stainless Steel

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

• Two-wheelers

By End-Market Type

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

• Aftermarket

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

