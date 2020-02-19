Launch of iPhone SE 2 on 31 March, sale to start on 3 April

An event will happen from Apple on March 31, reports of this kind have been released. In this case itself, the company will launch the inexpensive iPhone model iPhone SE 2 which the company will bring under the name iPhone 9 onto the market. That device has long been waiting.

Apple will have a media event in late March, and its date may be 31 March, according to the German website iPhone-ticker. Apple may not have given any official confirmation about this case, but this time it’s considered right as Apple launched the original iPhone SE in the month of March itself.

The article also reported that the launch of the iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 on March 31 would be available on the market as from April 3. If this proves to be true, then there is still no assurance that the device will be available on the US market or on the world market on this day. When you find leaks then it can be started at a $399 price tag.

Specifications will be as follows The iPhone 9 architecture can be very similar to the iPhone 8. Thin bezels users, however, will be seen in this device, whose device has more screen-to-body ratio. The new iPhone with a screen size of 4.7 inches will get glass back cover users according to rumors. It is now learned that the screen size of the iPhone 9 can be launched also in 5.4 inches.

The company can provide the latest A13 bionic chipset in iPhone 9 that comes in the latest iPhone 11. The phone may come in with a variant of 3 GB RAM. It is said the company would reach the iPhone 6 users with the iPhone 9. As with the iPhone XR, the rear panel will have a single camera setup. The camera can be found better in the new device than before and, it is claimed, the sensor size will be larger than the iPhone 9.