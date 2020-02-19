Huawei P40 smartphone with 52MP camera

Huawei will soon be launching its flagship P40 smartphone series. This series of smartphones will compete with Samsung’s newly launched Samsung S20 device. According to the latest reports, the 52-megapixel Sony IMX700 CMOS sensor can be used in the Huawei P30 Pro Series. This camera sensor comes with a 16-pixel binding technology that allows low-noise images even in low-light conditions. Experts say that despite having a 52 megapixel sensor, this Huawei phone will compete with Samsung’s 108 megapixel camera in terms of pixels and can even be left behind in many cases.

According to reports, in addition to the 52-megapixel sensor, the Huawei P40 will have a 40-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. Apart from these two, a 10x zoom periscope lens and a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) depth sensor will be provided. The camera on the phone will be able to record 8 K resolution video at 30fps.

This smartphone series will also have a Pro model. Reports have said that the Huawei P40 Pro dual front camera can be used for selfie. There will be a curved design around the smartphone screen. It can have a display of 6.5 or 6.7 inches. The refresh rate of the display is 120Hz. This smartphone can be equipped with a Kirin 990 chipset. This means that this phone will also support 5 G connectivity.