Flake Ice Machine Market is set to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Flake Ice Machine Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global flake ice machine market was valued at US$ 1.77 billion in 2017 and will grow at CAGR by 8.2 per cent during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The flake ice machine market was valued at US$ 1.77 Bn in 2017 and expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. One of the most prominent factors aiding the flake ice machine market growth is the rapid growth of super markets and hyper markets across the world. Flake ice is extensively used in super markets and hyper markets to store and display sea food.

Flake ice as a result of its physical properties is suitable to store seafood without damaging the skin of the fish. Countries such as India and China have witnessed a significant rise in the number of super markets and hypermarkets in the last few years. Moreover, the trend is expected to continue in the years to come as well, thereby creating favorable opportunities for the flake ice machine market to further flourish. Furthermore, flake ice is extensively used in the fishery and aquatic food processing industry and is considered a proper method for cooling seafood products quickly in order to preserve peak freshness. Another important factor aiding the flake ice machine market growth can be attributed to the increasing application of flake ice in concreting in order to prevent cracks.

The flake ice machine market is characterized by the presence of both international and domestic brands. Some of the most important aspects upon which these manufacturers compete against each other include product quality, brand recognition, availability, performance and product innovation among others. Often these manufacturers invest heavily in research and development activities in order to design and develop new products. This strategy helps these manufacturers to gain a competitive advantage thereby positively impacting the sales. For instance, recently, MAJA, a German based manufacturer of flake ice machines, launched a new flake ice machine which acts as a hybrid unit and can initially use an HFC refrigerant but ultimately transit to CO2.

List of Companies Covered:

North Star

Focusun

MAJA GmbH & Co. KG

Scotsman

ICEMAN Corporation

Hoshizaki

Industrial Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd.

Ice-O-Matic

Telstar

Recom

Market Segmentation:

By Capacity Type

Low Capacity (less than 3000 KG/Day)

Medium Capacity (3000 KG/Day to 10000 KG/Day)

High Capacity (More than 1000 KG/Day)

By Application Field Type

Fishery and Aquatic Food Processing

Supermarkets

Mine Temperature Reduction

Food Processing

Preservation and Cooling Field

Skiing & other Sports

Medical Facilities

Concrete Cooling Project

Chemical Industry

By Channel Type

Direct Sales

Distributor

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

