Health And Wellness Products Market will be growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Health and Wellness Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global health and wellness market projected to witness the CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Growing consumer awareness of health and wellness around the world stimulates the demand for health and wellness products. Increased urban populations, coupled with an increase in disposable income resulting in a changing lifestyle and consumer purchasing power, have contributed to the growth of the health and wellness products market. The market for health and wellness products is projected to grow by 5.9% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Health and wellness products include products from the personal care and food and beverage industries that are healthy, green, fair and affordable.

The increasing number of gym participants, as well as the increasing incidence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, and other related diseases, have increased the demand for health and wellness products. North America dominates the market for health and wellness products, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific during 2017-2018. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the functional food segment held the largest market share for health and wellness in 2017. Functional food is a medicinal food that helps prevent diseases, improves health and reduces health costs. Changing dietary patterns coupled with modern and healthy consumer lifestyles, mainly in developed regions, are driving the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The nutrition and weight management segment dominated the health and wellness market in 2017. A wide range of health benefits from nutrition and weight management, such as a reduction in the risk of developing various diseases such as stroke, diabetes, heart disease, and osteoporosis, fuelling the growth of this segment. Health benefits for the heart and intestines are closely monitored by the nutrition and weight management segment during 2017-2018.

Based on geography, in 2017, North America dominated the global market for health and wellness products in terms of value and expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Increased demand for processed food from the U.S., coupled with healthy eating habits, is expected to boost the health and wellness market in North America. The Asia Pacific is the third-largest market in terms of revenue share and the fastest-growing region with robust growth during the forecast period.

The market for health and wellness products is moderately consolidated with the presence of multinational conglomerates as well as small private players. Merger and acquisition is a key strategy adopted by many giants to gain an edge over other players in this market.

List of Companies Covered:

Pfizer Inc.

Provant Health Solutions Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nestle S.A.

Arbonne International, LLC

Buy Wellness

Wallgreen Co.

Procter & Gamble 7

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Segment

Functional Foods

Functional Beverages

Supplements

Personal Care Products

By Health Benefits Type

Nutrition & Weight Management

Heart & Gut Health

Immunity

Bone Health

Skin Benefits

Other Health Benefits

By Distribution Channel Type

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Independent Stores

Drug Stores

norganized Stores

Single Brand Stores

Online Stores

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

