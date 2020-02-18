Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 9649.9 Mn By 2026 | Credence Research

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Pigmentation Disorders Treatment Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” The global market for pigmentation disorders treatment was valued at US$ 5311.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 9649.9 million by 2026, increasing to CAGR by 6.9 per cent from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Hyperpigmentation and hypopigmentation are the two major diseases of pigmentation disorders. Hyperpigmentation occurs due to excess secretion of melanin on the surface of the skin due to defects such as acne, pox and scars caused by domestic accidents. Topical creams, chemical peels and microdermabrasion have been widely used for the treatment of skin hyperpigmentation disorders over the last two decades. Vitiligo and albinism are hypopigmentation disorders that are not permanently cured. They cause low self-esteem and financial burdens on patients due to expensive photo and laser therapy. Symptoms can be relieved to a certain extent by exposure of the skin to UVB and UVA phototherapy.

At present, topical drugs are used worldwide for the treatment of hyperpigmentation. Topical creams are available in different formulations and combinations at affordable prices for the treatment of facial dark spots from pox, acne, etc. Microdermabrasion is gaining prominence due to its increasing popularity over the counter-product (OTC) for the treatment of skin defects such as dark spots and wrinkles.

In the present scenario, melasma dominates the disease-type segment due to its high incidence rate in the Caucasian population, which is between 55 and 60 per cent of the world population. Hormonal changes, pregnancy and birth control pills are responsible for the occurrence of melasma in 90% of women worldwide. Vitiligo will increase rapidly due to its high prevalence in the Negroid and Mongoloid population. To a certain extent, technological advancements in phototherapy and laser therapy have been able to treat vitiligo.

North America currently dominates the global market due to the increasing incidence of melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. The presence of major players involved in the formulation of topical creams for the treatment of facial hyperpigmentation caused by acne, pox and accidents is driving the pigmentation disorders treatment market in North America. Asia Pacific is projecting remarkable market growth during the forecast period due to key factors such as the development of healthcare infrastructure, per capita income growth and the competitive environment created by the proliferation of local players.

Key Market Movements:

Rising incidence of albinism and vitiligo in the negroid and aboriginal population

Availability of numerous combinations of topical creams to treat face hyperpigmentation due to acne, pox, accidents etc., in the Caucasian population

Supportive regulatory environment will contribute towards the growth of pigmentation disorders market

Market Segmentation:

By Treatment Type

Topical Drugs

Chemical Peels

Microdermabrasion

Phototherapy

Laser Therapy

By Disease Type

Melasma

Albinism

Vitiligo

Post-Inflammatory Hyperpigmentation

Others (Solar Lentigines, Acne Vulgaris)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

