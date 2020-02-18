Vinyl Ester Market is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Vinyl Ester Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global market for vinyl ester amounted to US$ 789.5 million in 2017, increasing to CAGR by 5.6 per cent from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Global vinyl ester amounted to US$ 789.5 million in 2017, with CAGR growing by 5.6 per cent during the 2018-2026 forecast period. Vinyl ester may be defined as a thermoset matrix resin formed by a polyester and epoxy hybrid. It is produced by unsaturated monocarboxylic acid and epoxy resin esterification. It is mainly used in construction and infrastructure, marine applications (composite products, pipelines, and storage tanks), transport, military, and energy. They are primarily designed for an environment that requires physical performance and resistance to corrosion.

Growing infrastructural investments, increased demand for corrosion resistance materials, followed by the rehabilitation of old and new infrastructure projects, are the main growth drivers for this market. Growing environmental awareness has also led to increased use of vinyl ester in various FGD applications. In addition, the increased use of vinyl ester in the rail sector and the mass transit sector are other factors that boost demand for this market during the forecast period. The trend shows that the increasing use of vinyl ester in pipes and tanks in various end-use industries, including water & wastewater and chemicals, is also expected to boost the growth of vinyl ester worldwide. Increased application in the marine industry is another factor in boosting market growth and therefore manufacturers are focusing on the development of new vinyl ester products for marine applications. For example, AOC’s modified vinyl ester resin product portfolio includes HYDROPEL ® H032 and HYDROPEL ® H036. These resins are primarily intended for the marine industry and aim to provide better protection against harsh marine environments. In addition, there has been an increasing demand for vinyl ester applications in the marine industry, with increasing production of racing boats, boats, superyachts, and naval and commercial vessels. However, an increase in the price of raw materials followed by a low shelf life is expected to hinder the growth of the global vinyl ester market during the forecast period. In addition, with the global increase in wind turbine installations, applications for vinyl ester are expected to increase during the forecast period. This factor acts as an opportunity for the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The global market for vinyl ester has been segmented by product type, end-use industry, and geography. In 2017, the Bisphenol A segment dominated the global market for vinyl ester by product type. Growth is mainly attributed to the lower-cost chemical resistance properties of Bisphenol A. In addition, good mechanical properties of this segment are also expected to drive the demand for this segment during the forecast period. As far as the end-use industry is concerned, the pipes and tanks segment held the largest revenue and volume share in 2017 due to the increasing demand for Fiberglass Reinforced Plastics (FRP), which is mainly used for the construction of various chemical plant installations, including pipelines, vessels, and tanks in the oil and gas industry. As far as geography is concerned, Asia Pacific is the most prominent market and has the largest market share, both in terms of value and volume, in the global vinyl ester market. High demand for vinyl ester products in India and China from various end-user industries, including transport, chemical, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and food processing, is expected to trigger market growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

