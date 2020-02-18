Antihistamines Market will be growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast 2018 to 2026

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Antihistamines Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global antihistamines market will grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

The global market for antihistamines is expected to grow at 8.7% CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. Histamine is a key intermediary of instant hypersensitivity reactions acting locally and helping with vasodilation, smooth muscle contraction, high vascular permeability, inflammation, and edema. Antihistamines are representative of a class of drugs that inhibit the receptors for histamine type 1 (H1). The H1 receptor is present on the smooth muscles of the bronchi, gastrointestinal tract, uterus, and large blood vessels.

Browse Full Report Originally Published by Credence Research at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/antihistamines-market

Major antihistamine use has been observed in the treatment of symptoms such as allergic conditions such as itching, runny nose, nasal stuffiness, hives, teary eyes, dizziness, cough, and nausea. A few common side effects observed due to antihistamines are sedation, impaired motor function, dry mouth and throat, dizziness, blurred vision, constipation, and urinary retention. However, modern drug development technologies have helped to reduce the side effects of antihistamines mentioned above for a few decades.

The two classes of antihistamines are first-generation and second-generation antihistamines. The first-generation antihistamines are made up of drugs such as alimemazine, clemastine, chlorphenamine, hydroxyzine, cyproheptadine, ketotifen, promethazine, and others. Drugs such as ketirizine, acrivastine, desloratadine, levocetirizine, fexofenadine, and loratadine. In 2017, the second-generation antihistamine segment was identified as the largest market as it is used as the first line of action in diseases such as urticaria & common cold, and modern drug development technologies have helped to enhance the activity of second-generation antihistamines such as levocitirizine has been developed from cetirizine to reduce dizziness caused by cetirizine. Technology support is therefore expected to develop the therapeutic effect of second generation antihistamines in the near future.

There are several applications of antihistamines such as allergic rhinitis, conjunctivitis, hives, atopic dermatitis, anaphylaxis, and others (angioedema, pruritus, and others). Allergic rhinitis and urticaria together accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2017 due to the highest global prevalence of disease and increased awareness and accessibility of disease diagnosis and treatment. According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), global allergic rhinitis affects about 10% to 30% of the population every year. Thus, the prevalence of diseases determines the market demand for antihistamines.

The global market for antihistamines is experiencing enormous competition due to the presence of several national and international market players. Since most drugs are generic and available through a counter that makes the antihistamines market more competitive.

Key Market Movements

Globally, the antihistamines market will significantly grow at a CAGR of 8.7% for the period from 2018 to 2026

First-generation and second-generation antihistamines are further sub-segmented including drugs such as Chlorphenamine, Alimemazine, Clemastine, Hydroxyzine, Cyproheptadine, Ketotifen, Acrivastine, Promethazine, Cetirizine, Fexofenadine, Desloratadine, Loratadine, and Levocetirizine

Second-generation antihistamines were identified as the largest market and expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2018 to 2026

The Asia Pacific was identified as the most promising region in the near future during the forecast period 2018 to 2026

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59231

List of Companies Covered:

Bayer AG

Almirall S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

AstraZeneca plc

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi SA

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

Akorn, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Celgene Corporation

F. Hoffman-La Roche

Market Segmentation:

By Antihistamines Type Segment

First-Generation Antihistamines Alimemazine Chlorphenamine Clemastine Cyproheptadine Hydroxyzine Ketotifen Promethazine Others(Carbinoxamine, Dimenhydrinate, and others)

Second-Generation Antihistamines Acrivastine Cetirizine Desloratadine Fexofenadine Levocetirizine Loratadine



By Application Segment

Allergic Rhinitis

Conjunctivitis

Urticaria

Atopic Dermatitis

Anaphylaxis

Others (Angioedema, Pruritus, and others)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Access Free Sample Copy of Research Report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/59231