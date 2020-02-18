Enterprise Social Networks And Online Communities Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 10 Bn By 2026

According to a new market research report published by Credence Research “Enterprise Social Networks and Online Communities Market – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026”, the global enterprise social networks and online communities market is set to exhibit double-digit growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Enterprise social networks and online communities market expected to witness rapid growth owing to factors such as increasing efforts by organizations towards enhanced employee interaction (expenditure on intranets) and the growing impact of social media over people. Over the past few years, social media platforms have undergone a swift rise with over 2.5 Bn active users in 2017 up from nearly 1.0 Mn in 2010. Considering the strong impact of social media on people, enterprise social media networks have emerged highly promising for improving employee cooperation and efficiency.

Enterprise social networks offer numerous benefits including improved document collaboration, establishing healthy discussions among the employees and enhanced employee communication among others. In addition, market players have a higher emphasis on the continual release of updated versions with the aim of simplifying the platform for better convenience and user experience. This enables the companies to establish a healthy environment among the employees, thereby retaining talent and improving productivity. Similarly, these networks are designed for both internal as well as external communication. This helps employees to invite client representatives located outside the organization to engage in conversation for better service.

Enterprise social networks and online communities market is segmented based on the deployment model, organization size, industry vertical and geography. By deployment model, the on-premise segment dominates the market globally. The segment growth is backed by the large enterprise’s segment having higher penetration of enterprise social networks owing to critical security concerns. Nevertheless, with the growing popularity of private clouds, the cloud-based segment would exhibit a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Further, based on geography, North America led the global market in 2017. This is attributed to the high penetration of social media, significant expenditure by organizations on employee collaboration and the presence of a large number of market players.

The overall enterprise social networks and online communities market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of a large number of companies in the market. The market comprises tech giants including IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc. as well as small-sized companies (including startups) such as MangoApps, Inc., Igloo Software and several others. The prime strategy adopted by these companies is consistent efforts in the betterment of enterprise social media platforms for improved convenience, security, and functionality of these networks.

Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Model Segment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Enterprise Size Segment

Small Enterprises (Upto 250 Employees)

Medium Enterprises (251 to 500 Employees)

Large Enterprises (Above 500 Employees)

By Industry Vertical Segment

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Banks, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Retail & Hospitality

Others (Manufacturing, Energy, etc.)

By Geography Segment Type

North America (the U.S., Rest of North America)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of the World (the Middle East & Africa, Latin America)

Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of enterprise social networks and online communities in 2017 and forecast up to 2026?

Which is the largest regional market for enterprise social networks and online communities?

What are the key market trends observed in the enterprise social networks and online communities market?

Who are the key players leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading players in the market?

