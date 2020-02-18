A glimpse of the dark mode seen on Facebook Lite

Dark mode was sponsored by WhatsApp and Instagram, two of the most popular Facebook family applications. However, it takes time for the company to bring the dark mode to the main Facebook app, and this feature has been tested on Facebook for a long time.

Dark mode was sponsored by WhatsApp and Instagram, two of the most popular Facebook family applications. Nevertheless, it takes time for the company to introduce the dark mode to the main Facebook app, and this feature has been tested on Twitter for a long time. It has now been announced that this feature is being rolled out for the first time on Facebook’s Lite version of the main Facebook app to check Dark Mode. This Facebook app is getting an early glimpse of Dark Mode.

According to the Android Police report, the company has started to roll out the Dark Theme Support update for Facebook Lite and looks like’ it’s a big rollout.’ The report says that the option to turn Dark Mode on the Facebook Lite app is currently only available on the Android platform. To switch this function on, users must tap the Hamburger menu icon shown in the top right corner and then turn on the toggle that appears in front of the Dark Mode option. After doing this, the dark theme will be disabled on the app, and the bright text will start to appear.

The feature has been rolled out on the Facebook Lite app, but it’s also being worked on for the main app. Very soon the company will also be able to bring this option to the main Facebook app. In November last year, Facebook was given the opportunity to test Dark Mode Selected Android users, on whose behalf screenshots were also shared on Twitter and Reddit. The company has been working on bringing dark mode to its app since 2019, but due to some technical problems, this functionality has not been rolled out to all users.

Let’s tell you, Facebook is now starting to roll out the dark mode for web users. Many Facebook users have shared screenshots of Facebook’s dark mode on social sites and Twitter, in which dark mode is enabled. In such a case, it is assumed that the company will soon be able to introduce the dark mode of its mobile platform app. Users were shown a prompt for’ New Facebook Design,’ which was said to give users a’ new way of streamlining’ with larger fonts and simple layout. With this new design, Facebook said that if a user navigates through the news feed, he’ll see the same post from where he’s been browsing.